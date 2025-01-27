Brisa Hennessy enters the 2025 WSL season fired up and ready to push the limits of women's surfing
By Nicole Bosco
As the 2025 World Surf League season kicks off in Hawaii, veteran Brisa Hennessy is filled with excitement and a renewed sense of purpose. Last year, Hennessy ended the season in fourth place following one of her greatest seasons to date. Although she did not have an event win, Hennessy did not finish lower than fifth place at any stop on tour. The 2024 season ended in September and with that came a rejuvenating off-season. Hennessy spoke to Fansided about the upcoming season and her feelings heading into her fifth Championship Tour season.
"The off-season, I think, really helped fill my human side of the cup." Hennessy said, "And I'm itching to be in that competitive state again. Yeah, I'm really fired up. I think it's such an incredible part to be in women's surfing right now and surfing in general. That part of me is just ready to show up in that way...my goal at the moment is to shine a light to bring my best surfing and really pushing myself and kind of more living on the edge of what's possible. I feel like women's progressive surfing is at an all-time high, and I want to push myself there."
Hennessy spent time recuperating and connecting with her community over the off months. She ran a women's group surf event and enjoyed the lighter side of surfing while the competition was on hiatus. She attributes this sort of downtime to how she remains focused and firing on all cylinders, both physically and mentally.
"I think just spending time with family and doing the things that I think you don't really have time for when you're competing and you're constantly on the road and really making sure you're grounding yourself," she said. "I mean, I was so grateful to spend a lot of time in Costa Rica and Fiji, which are two places that really make me who I am and make me feel empowered and at peace. I was able to connect to my community in Costa Rica, a lot more, and in Fiji, I got to host a women's week retreat, which was really cool. I think that really kind of set me off on a really inspiring tone coming into the season."
Brisa Hennessy is a big believer in manifestation and positive thinking
In addition to spending time with family and her community, Hennessy had been a big beliver in the power of manifestation and positive thinking. It is a driving force in her career, and she believes it will continue to play a pivotal role in her pursuit of greatness.
"Every goal that you've accomplished in your life has come for a manifestation, and a dream, and hard work, and visualization" she explained. "And when those three come together it can create something pretty magical. The mind is a powerful place and realizing how important it is to really prioritize mental health and believe in yourself. I think last year was a big year of exercising that part of me that I think I forgot about for a long time, and I think when we believe in ourselves and we manifest and lean into that part of ourselves, really beautiful things happen, and we can accomplish, anything really."
The Lexus Pipe Pro will take place between Jan. 27 and Feb. 8 in Oahu, Hawaii. Opening rounds will see heats of three with the winners moving on to the bracket stage later in the competition. Brisa Hennessy will begin the competition in Opening Heat 4 alongside Tyler Wright and Lakey Peterson. Fans can check out all the action at WorldSurfLeague.com.