Is Brittney Griner playing tonight? Latest injury update for Dream vs. Sparks

The Atlanta Dream has enjoyed a solid start to the 2025 WNBA campaign. Prized offseason acquisition Brittney Griner has been an instant difference-maker for them on both ends of the floor. However, a mysterious left knee issue sidelined her in the team's blowout victory over the Connecticut Sun and could again against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Griner was a late scratch for Atlanta's 79-55 home win versus the Sun due to what was reportedly deemed "load management." She was a game-time decision and was ultimately held out for what appeared to be precautionary reasons. Yet, her status for the upcoming clash with the Sparks raises mild concerns that this might be more serious than what meets the eye.

Will Dream star Brittney Griner play vs. Sparks? Latest injury update for Atlanta-L.A. showdown

Per Atlanta's official injury report, Griner will miss her second straight contest when the Dream travel to L.A. to face the Sparks.

Atlanta played four games in six days, so they ostensibly erred cautiously with their veteran center by resting her when the Sun came to town. But Griner not being available for the start of the Dream's road trip suggests she's hurt. Lauren L. Williams of MLive.com stated there's "no long-term concern" when announcing her absence for the showdown with Connecticut, but that's getting harder to believe.

After spending her first 11 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, Griner signed a one-year deal with the Dream this past winter. It represented the start of a new chapter for the nine-time All-Star, eight-time block champion, two-time scoring leader and 2014 champion. She's been critical to Atlanta's early turnaround following a dismal 15-25 win-loss record in 2024.

In four games with the Dream, Griner is averaging 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 46.9 percent from the floor. While she's touted as the best rim-protector the W has ever seen, her nightly block totals have dropped significantly thus far (0.8). Moreover, the 2013 No. 1 overall pick boasts a 107.3 defensive rating, which would be a career-worst mark if it holds.

Has Griner's health (or lack thereof) contributed to her decline as an interior anchor? Perhaps that's what the Dream has noticed and decided to operate accordingly. Nonetheless, the future Hall of Famer's next opportunity to suit up will be on May 30 when the Seattle Storm hosts Atlanta.