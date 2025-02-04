Brock Purdy's contract expectations could make the San Francisco 49ers a sinking ship
By John Buhler
The going price for Brock Purdy on the open market has fallen out of the frying pan and into the fire. The soon-to-be fourth-year pro out of Iowa State deserves to make more than Mr. Irrelevant salary on his next contract. However, there is a growing belief on the San Francisco 49ers beat that he is going to make $60 million in average annual salary on his next contract. Is he even worth two-thirds of that?
Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports previously shot down the notion that Purdy would garner less than $50 million per year on a new contract, citing it may be at the $60 million mark. If that is the case, then the 49ers need to let another team pay Purdy that much money. I do not care that he is in the last season of his rookie contract with the 49ers, you let him walk for that much money and draft somebody else.
I would be far more comfortable if Purdy were to be making something in the vicinity of $40 million annually. Where you are drafted matters, almost as much as where you land matters. Would Purdy be half as good if he was not playing for Kyle Shanahan? Then again, the 49ers seem like they are one more bad year away from moving on from their head coach. He really struggles to win the big game.
As soon as the 49ers pay Purdy upwards of $40 million, their competitive life cycle is completely over.
If Purdy is worth $60 million annually, then Patrick Mahomes must be worth the entire GDP of Europe.
Brock Purdy's reported starting price is venturing into lunacy territory
Even if the 49ers were to use the franchise tag on Purdy next offseason, that would surely screw up the quarterback market for the rest of the league. He would get the average of the top five salaries at his position for one season. That may not be too punitive for the 49ers, but they would be setting themselves up for failure by giving him anywhere close to that amount. This team does not negotiate.
It was not that long ago that the 49ers got into a nasty contract dispute with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. It dominated the entire summer. The amount of articles I wrote about the Aiyuk situation is time I will never get back as a human being. Just because John Lynch "found" Purdy with the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft does not mean he or the 49ers brass will do him any favors. They must move on.
In what used to be the Derek Carr line is now known as the Jared Goff line. If a quarterback is as good or better than Jared Goff, he should go to the top of the line and reset the market. Unfortunately, I do not think Purdy is all that much better than Dak Prescott right now. He does have time on his side, but we cannot be making poor financial decisions in an effort to keep up with The Joneses, Dallas or not.
If the 49ers pay Purdy $60 million annually, they are not going to the Super Bowl for the next decade.