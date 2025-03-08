Brock Purdy has a nuclear option on the table if 49ers negotiations go south

True to their name, the San Francisco 49ers have operated under the assumption that all that glitters must be gold. Over the past few years, general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have taken a brash and aggressive approach to roster-building.

On one hand, the results have been stellar: The Niners built a juggernaut that made four NFC Championship Games and two Super Bowl appearances over a five-year span. On the other hand, the excessive expenditure on franchise-altering draft trades and lucrative contract extensions has led to a top-heavy roster that was bound to tip over.

For years, the Niners have engaged in grueling negotiations that led to holdouts and top-flight contracts for wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, tight end George Kittle, left tackle Trent Williams and defensive end Nick Bosa. Lynch and Co. haven’t shied away from large investments, and 49ers owner Jed York spent a league-high $334 million in actual cash on a middling team in 2024.

This offseason, the 49ers are looking to atone for their mistakes. Rather than engaging in drawn-out negotiations, the Niners have already shipped Samuel to the Washington Commanders and also aren’t opposed to moving Aiyuk.

Exhausted 49ers can’t escape negotiations as Brock Purdy’s contract looms

Unfortunately for San Francisco, the realization that they need to be conservative couldn’t have come at a worse time. Quarterback Brock Purdy is due for a contract extension, and he’ll likely prove to be the Niners’ most expensive signing yet. Purdy “wants a lot of York’s money” and seems willing to “fight for every penny,” according to The Athletic’s Michael Silver.

“Purdy’s camp can float the possibility of a holdout, something that could potentially hijack the 2025 offseason in a manner that would make last year’s Aiyuk saga look like a warm-up act,” Silver wrote.

The 49ers still have Purdy under contract for 2025 and could use the franchise tag in subsequent seasons, but a holdout certainly wouldn’t help a team that’s still dealing with the mental and emotional fatigue caused by contentious negotiations in previous years.

Purdy is set to earn $5.2 million in 2025, but he’s unlikely to accept that salary. As the No. 262 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 25-year-old has been the league’s most poorly compensated player. Due to the rookie wage scale, 2022’s “Mr. Irrelevant” has accumulated just $2.9 million in total earnings throughout his three NFL seasons. For context, six rookie quarterbacks have already earned more money than Purdy has in his history career, per Spotrac.

Purdy has led San Francisco to a 23-13 record (.638) in the regular season and boasts a 4-2 postseason record. He threw for 4,280 passing yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2023, finishing fourth in voting for 2023 NFL Most Valuable Player. Purdy’s numbers dipped in 2024 as the Niners dealt with significant injuries, but his performance and age, along with the rising quarterback market, justify a top-end deal.

Spotrac’s market value projections estimate that Purdy will earn a four-year, $59.7 million contract, which would make him the highest-paid player in NFL history with $59.7 million annually.

There will be debate about whether or not Purdy’s worth that hefty price tag, as he’s certainly benefited from Shanahan’s system. Then again, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to thrive with Hall of Fame weapons in Andy Reid’s system, and that hasn’t stopped him from receiving his laurels.