Brock Purdy Injury: 49ers quarterback leaves MNF in fourth quarter
By Quinn Everts
UPDATE: Adam Schefter reports that Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Purdy is dealing with a nerve injury in his shoulder, and his status for the 49ers season finale is unclear.
San Francisco's playoff hopes were dashed long ago, and now fans just hoped the team would get through the season without any injuries to key players — that didn't happen, as quarterback Brock Purdy left Monday Night Football against Detroit in the fourth quarter after falling hard. There wasn't a clear injury on the play — Purdy braced his fall with his left hand, then rolled over onto his shoulder, but there wasn't anything obvious on the play.
Shortly after, video shows Purdy attempting to throw the ball on the sideline, then shaking his head. He did not return to the game, and backup quarterback Josh Dobbs took his place for the final 49ers drive.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Brock Purdy looking for long-term deal this offseason
We never want players to get hurt at all, and players getting hurt a few games before they hope to sign a long-term contract is one of the most painful things to see. Purdy has already dealt with serious injuries throughout his career, most notably a torn UCL, which he suffered in January 2023.
Purdy was set to lock down a long-term deal this offseason, whether in San Francisco or elsewhere. He'd garner tons of interest from teams in the market for a quarterback, and hopefully this injury is not serious and Purdy can still ink a massive deal in a few months.
Purdy entered the NFL in 2022 as "Mr. Irrelevant," the last pick in the Draft, but has been anything but irrelevant for San Francisco in his tenure as their signal caller. He's become a fan favorite in The Bay, and does plenty in the passing game to give a team a chance to compete at a high level. San Francisco's season was ravaged by injuries, and this would be a brutal way to cap off a disappointing season.