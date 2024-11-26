Brock Purdy update should terrify 49ers fans after Christian McCaffrey debacle
By Lior Lampert
If we've learned anything about the San Francisco 49ers brain trust this season, we can't take what they say at face value.
After all, we saw 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey go from being questionable for the team's regular-season opener to sidelined until Week 10. With that in mind, proceed cautiously, especially regarding head coach Kyle Shanahan's latest injury news on quarterback Brock Purdy.
Purdy sat out San Francisco's 38-10 blowout to the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 because of an unspecified shoulder injury. But Shanahan provided a positive yet vague update, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.
Wagoner notes Shanahan saying Purdy "did some light throwing [on Monday] without issue." The Niners will rest their franchise passer on Tuesday and continue evaluating him as the week progresses. Nonetheless, we've been down this road with McCaffrey, so take these comments with a massive grain of salt.
Latest Brock Purdy update should terrify 49ers fans after Christian McCaffrey debacle
The San Francisco Standard's David Lombardi cited Shanahan saying McCaffrey would've played in Week 1 if it were a playoff game. So, the 49ers Faithful expected to have the star running back in the lineup sooner rather than later. Oh, how badly they were mistaken and led astray.
For whatever it's worth, Wagoner's intel aligns with recent reporting from his colleague, Adam Schefter. The renowned NFL insider shared that Purdy "should be able to return" for San Fran's upcoming contest against the Buffalo Bills. However, despite ostensibly getting his information from a reliable source, he even second-guessed himself.
"Then again, they also thought he would be able to start today at Green Bay before he couldn’t," Schefter added to his statement. Oddly enough, no one seems able to get a read on Shanahan or 49ers general manager John Lynch this year.
Moreover, FOX Sports' Tom Rinaldi revealed that quarterback Brandon Allen broke a finger in his non-throwing hand weeks ago during the 49ers-Packers broadcast. Meanwhile, the veteran journeyman hasn't been listed on the injury report once over the past two weeks.
As much as we want to believe the optimism surrounding Purdy's anticipated return, Shanahan has given us plenty of reasons not to.