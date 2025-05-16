The San Francisco 49ers put all Brock Purdy speculation to bed on Friday afternoon, signing the 25-year-old quarterback to a five-year, $265 million extension, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He now becomes the seventh-highest paid QB in the NFL with an annual salary of $53 million.

This was always going to happen, but it puts the 49ers in a difficult position. Purdy was in the Super Bowl a little more than a year ago, but his importance to San Francisco's offense has been the topic of much debate. That was especially true after last season, as Purdy's production — and the Niners as a whole — fell off dramatically amid a scourge of injuries.

The Niners won six games last season and finished dead last in the NFC West. Their record should come around with better health, but the Deebo Samuel trade, Brandon Aiyuk's decline, and uncertainty elsewhere on the roster puts Purdy under immense pressure. If he does not perform, this contract will quickly become every skeptics' favorite talking point.

Even if Purdy does perform, the Niners front office will need to make tough decisions. San Francisco is a bottom-10 team in terms of cap space — and that was before Purdy officially put pen to paper on a contract no other team would touch. We have seen San Francisco struggle to pay Aiyuk, then make sacrifices elsewhere to accommodate his (now poorly aging) contract. George Kittle's new deal is substantial.

Smart front offices find ways to get innovative and pay their dudes, but invariably, when star contracts begin to stack up, depth suffers. Teams just can't allocate equal resources to every position on the depth chart. As the Niners' cap sheet balloons and Purdy transitions from the best value contract in the NFL to arguably one of its worst, San Francisco will need to trim costs elsewhere.

John Lynch knows what he's doing, and San Francisco still has a roster that can compete on paper. Christian McCaffrey's looming return should wake up the offense and the Niners' defense ought to improve, especially after adding Mykel Williams through the draft. That said, you will notice that all seven names above Purdy on the annual compensation list have not won a Super Bowl. That is not a coincidence. It is extremely difficult to build a complete roster around a good quarterback at market value.

As such, the Niners will need to ace their remaining offseason moves and find new, creative ways to circumvent the cap. This is not the death knell on the 2023 NFC champs, but Purdy's new deal virtually eliminates San Francisco's margin for error.