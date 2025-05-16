Fansided

Brock Purdy’s contract sticks him in QB club no one wants to be in

Well, lots of normal people would like to be on this list. But for different reasons.
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals | Christian Petersen/GettyImages

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers just agreed on a 5-year, $265 million contract. That's a lot of money. It makes Purdy the seventh-highest paid QB in the NFL on a per-year basis, putting him among the likes of... a lot of guys who haven't won a Super Bowl.

In fact, none of the eight highest-paid signal-callers in the league have won it all, and Purdy is now one of only three names on the list who have even made a Super Bowl, joining Joe Burrow and Jared Goff.

That's not exactly the list you want to be on if you're an NFL quarterback. Well, I would personally like to be on this list, because I would enjoy making $50 million per year. But it's not the list you want to be on if you want to, like, win a Super Bowl. Which I assume Purdy does.

Of course, joining this group of high-paid slingers doesn't mean Purdy is now banished from ever winning a Super Bowl. I'll go on a limb and say at least one of these guys will win a Super Bowl at some point in their careers. Quote me on it.

Plus, the teams of all these quarterbacks didn't have a choice in the matter; all of those guys were obviously going to get big contracts.

Still... the overarching theme of that list is: incredible regular seasons, a couple deep playoff runs... but no rings.

49ers are riding with Purdy for the future

And you can't fault them. When Purdy has had even a semi-healthy team around him, he's looked fantastic. His numbers were down last year as he was playing with a skeleton team, but the 2025 season should be a fresh start for the 49ers.

And a lucrative one for Brock Purdy. And the one after that, too. And after that. And... you get it.

