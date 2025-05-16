Brock Purdy’s contract sticks him in QB club no one wants to be in

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers just agreed on a 5-year, $265 million contract. That's a lot of money. It makes Purdy the seventh-highest paid QB in the NFL on a per-year basis, putting him among the likes of... a lot of guys who haven't won a Super Bowl.

In fact, none of the eight highest-paid signal-callers in the league have won it all, and Purdy is now one of only three names on the list who have even made a Super Bowl, joining Joe Burrow and Jared Goff.

That's not exactly the list you want to be on if you're an NFL quarterback. Well, I would personally like to be on this list, because I would enjoy making $50 million per year. But it's not the list you want to be on if you want to, like, win a Super Bowl. Which I assume Purdy does.

Of course, joining this group of high-paid slingers doesn't mean Purdy is now banished from ever winning a Super Bowl. I'll go on a limb and say at least one of these guys will win a Super Bowl at some point in their careers. Quote me on it.

Plus, the teams of all these quarterbacks didn't have a choice in the matter; all of those guys were obviously going to get big contracts.

Still... the overarching theme of that list is: incredible regular seasons, a couple deep playoff runs... but no rings.

49ers are riding with Purdy for the future

And you can't fault them. When Purdy has had even a semi-healthy team around him, he's looked fantastic. His numbers were down last year as he was playing with a skeleton team, but the 2025 season should be a fresh start for the 49ers.

And a lucrative one for Brock Purdy. And the one after that, too. And after that. And... you get it.