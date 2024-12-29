Broncos brutal OT loss to Bengals still leaves Denver with plenty of hope
By Lior Lampert
All is not lost for the Denver Broncos, even after squandering an opportunity to clinch the AFC's seventh and final playoff spot in Week 17. Despite losing and giving ground to the Cincinnati Bengals, their biggest threat to leap them in the standings, there are multiple silver linings.
First, Denver still holds the No. 7 seed and controls their destiny heading into Week 18. Second, Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix looked comfortable under duress in a high-stakes clash. And last but most certainly not least, they're set to face a Kansas City Chiefs squad with nothing to play for in the regular-season finale.
Broncos brutal OT loss still leaves Denver with plenty of hope
Sitting at 15-1 and atop the conference, the Chiefs secured a first-round bye and home-field advantage. They have nothing to gain from beating the Broncos. With that in mind, Kansas City will presumably rest starters as they prepare for their quest to complete the NFL's first-ever Super Bowl three-peat.
Given the circumstances, Denver's upcoming matchup with the Chiefs isn't as daunting as it typically is. Kansas City putting key contributors like Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Travis Kelce and others in harm's way with nothing on the line feels doubtful.
As the big brother of the division and winners of nine consecutive AFC West titles, Kansas City would conceivably love to rain on Denver's parade. The Chiefs can further establish their dominance over the Broncos, though at what cost? Are they going to jeopardize a chance to pull off history? Probably not, and that'd be incredibly foolish if so.
In all likelihood, Denver will be seeing Kansas City's B team with a trip to the playoffs at risk. Moreover, the Broncos are set to host the Chiefs, further swinging the pendulum in their favor.
Of course, Denver would've preferred to leave Cincinnati with a victory and punched their ticket to the postseason. Nonetheless, beggars can't be choosers, especially considering the Broncos could've avoided this situation by winning either of their previous two games. Thankfully, an uncharacteristically inviting showdown against the Chiefs awaits.