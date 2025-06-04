Broncos could steal a key starter from Chargers offense

The Denver Broncos might have their answer to having a better running back room and they just might be interested in poaching a back from one of their division foes. The Los Angeles Chargers added Najee Harris this offseason, meaning they didn’t need J.K. Dobbins anymore.

Dobbins is reportedly headed to a dinner in Denver to meet with the coaches at the team’s facility, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Assuming all goes well, the Broncos would have their immediate answer in the form of a veteran running back that’s battled through injuries back to NFL relevancy.

He had a standout season with Jim Harbaugh last year. He had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns. While it’s not eye-popping numbers like what Saquon Barkley put up, it’s something the Broncos can work with. As of now, ESPN has their rookie, RJ Harvey out of UCF as their starting back. Adding Dobbins gives them some depth and a vet that can produce.

The Denver Broncos eyeing J.K. Dobbins could be the difference in contending in the AFC this year

In the 2024 season, Bo Nix had a lot of pressure on himself. Not just because he was starting for Sean Payton as a rookie, but because the Broncos didn’t have a lot of weapons at their disposal. Nix was the team’s third-leading rusher with 430 yards. The leading rusher had 530 yards.

That’s why the Broncos going after Dobbins could pay off in 2025. It’s a win-win if you think about it. Dobbins has had some injury problems throughout his career, so with a rookie running back as well, that can take off the load for the veteran. If he’s healthy, the Broncos could instantly have an extremely impactful rushing attack.

I’m not saying Dobbins will come in and rush for 1,000 yards for the first time in his NFL career. But he ran for 900 yards last year, that’s nearly double the Broncos leading rusher a year ago. That’s the impact he can have and why Denver shouldn’t balk at signing him.

The Broncos championship window is now, they can’t miss the chance to take advantage of it. Getting Dobbins doesn’t instantly make them contenders. But their rushing offense wasn’t great last year, which is partly why they got blown out in Buffalo.

Adding Dobbins adds another dynamic and addresses a major need for a team on the brink of making noise in the AFC.