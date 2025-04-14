Broncos-Courtland Sutton update should be music to Bo Nix’s ears

After years of searching once Peyton Manning retired, the Denver Broncos seem to have their quarterback of the future in Bo Nix. While the pick wasn't shocking due to the quarterback and team being heavily linked to one another, what was a bit shocking was how easily he transitioned to the NFL, and he helped the Broncos make it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season, when they won Super Bowl 50.

With Nix on his rookie contract, the Broncos are doing everything they can to build a contender around him. The team notably added the likes of tight end Evan Engram, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and safety Talanoa Hufanga. But, keeping the team intact would help them contend in the tough AFC. One notable player due for a contract is wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Sutton is set to become a free agent after the 2025 season. So, are the Broncos trying to keep Sutton. The answer is yes, and Sutton revealed that talks between both sides are going well.

“My team has had a with the guys up there in the front office, and I think it’s working in the right direction,” Sutton told Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. “Ultimately, you just want to know you’re working in the right direction. I think they see and have seen what I’ve brought to the team.

“I’m open and optimistic about the fact that I’ll be able to be here for the rest of my career.”

Courtland Sutton says contract talks with Broncos heading 'in the right direction

Sutton hasn't played for another team in his NFL career. The Broncos selected Sutton in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of SMU, and he's remained with them ever since. Before the 2021 season ended, his final year on his rookie contract, Sutton and the Broncos agreed to terms on a four-year, $60.8 million contract.

For Broncos fans, they have to feel good with this latest update from Sutton. Last summer, Sutton skipped the team's voluntary workouts and said that the two sides were at a "stalemate" in contract negotiations. Now, it appears a deal is on the horizon.

This past season with Nix at quarterback, Sutton caught 81 of 135 targets for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see how much Sutton could earn on his next contract, as the wide receiver market has reset. Ja'Marr Chase is making $40.25 million per year on his new deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, while DK Metcalf is receiving $33 million a year on his new contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. How much will Sutton make on a per-year basis? Perhaps we'll find out soon, but that's if the two sides agree to terms on a deal.