Broncos landing Evan Engram gives Bo Nix no excuses in sophomore campaign

Less than a week after the Jacksonville Jaguars informed him of his release, veteran tight end Evan Engram has found a new home.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Engram is signing a two-year, $23 million contract with the Denver Broncos with a reported $16.5 million in guaranteed money. That makes the two-time Pro Bowler the 10th highest-paid player at his position based on average annual value.

But more importantly, Broncos head coach Sean Payton gets the "Joker" he's been vocally yearning for since arriving in Denver. Engram's elite pass-catching ability will create advantageous interior offensive matchups the sideline general has been hunting to give rising second-year quarterback Bo Nix — something he didn't necessarily have at his disposal during Nix's rookie campaign.

Broncos signing TE Evan Engram raises expectations for QB Bo Nix in 2025

The sizable investment and Payton's desire to land someone with Engram's skill set suggest the latter is slated for a substantial role in Denver. Nix now has another proven, sure-handed target to pair with star wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

While Sutton thrives as a deep threat on the boundary, Engram is at his best as a yards-after-the-catch weapon in the short-to-medium areas of the gridiron. The two complement each other nicely, which is an ideal development for Nix.

Moreover, the Broncos had arguably the best offensive line in football last season. So, not only does Nix have shiny toys to throw to and a play-caller who knows how to use them, but he's extremely well-protected. Add it all together, and the 2024 No. 12 overall draft pick has every reason to build on his shockingly stellar rookie campaign.

Engram was derailed by injury last year. He dealt with a hamstring issue early on before suffering a torn labrum that required season-ending surgery. But when right, his status as a high-end security blanket and versatile, explosive chess piece is evident.

In 2023, Engram recorded 114 receptions, good for fourth in the NFL. That marked the second-most catches by a tight end in a single season, finishing two shy of the record Zach Ertz set in 2018.

For whatever it's worth, Denver wasn't the only suitor interested in Engram's services. Their AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, hosted him for a visit before he chose to join the Broncos. Multiple bidders indicate there shouldn't be much cause for concern regarding the 30-year-old's health.