Broncos fans should hate most obvious move Sean Payton will definitely make

Sean Payton has attempted to transform the Denver Broncos into the New Orleans Saints of the AFC West. He's brought several former players and staff members from his wildly successful 15-year tenure in the Big Easy to the Mile High City. And recent intel suggests the Super Bowl-winning head coach will conceivably continue poaching personnel from his previous employer.

The Saints recently hired ex-Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their next sideline general. Since then, New Orleans' plans to position its new leader for success have been a popular topic of discussion. Chief among them is how the team will address their current roster state and salary cap situation. Subsequently, utility man Taysom Hill's future with the franchise has been spotlighted, with Payton and Broncos reportedly lurking in the shadows.

When covering Moore's official arrival to the Saints, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport deemed it "hard to imagine" Hill returning to New Orleans next season. Moreover, multiple Broncos beat writers have connected the Swiss Army Knife to reconcile with Payton. So, whether the Denver faithful likes it or not, the stars are aligning for this way-too-obvious reunion.

Broncos fans should hate Sean Payton's most painfully obvious offseason move to bring Taysom Hill to Denver

Troy Renck of The Denver Post "would expect" the Broncos to be interested in Hill if the Saints released him. The Athletic's Nick Kosmider ($) echoed a similar sentiment, including tight end Juwan Johnson as a prospective option.

Notably, Payton discovered Hill as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and the concept of deploying him as a thrower, runner, receiver and special teamer. Knowing they could rejoin forces this offseason, the Broncos frontman is presumably licking his chops.

Hill will turn 35 in August and tore his ACL in December 2024. Meanwhile, the Saints can save $10 million in cap space by cutting him. And given their well-chronicled, hellish payroll, he doesn't figure to be part of their plans, paving the way for Payton to swoop in.

The apple of his eye, Payton relied on Hill for everything during their overlapping time in New Orleans. In addition to his various roles on the gridiron, the latter was a personal handyman, accountant and everything in between (kidding). Jokes aside, if the Saints part ways with the veteran, the two reconvening in Denver feels like a foregone conclusion.