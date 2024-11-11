Broncos have no one but themselves to blame for blocked game-winning FG attempt
By Quinn Everts
How many times can you ignore a problem before it comes back to bite you? Well, in the case of the Denver Broncos, apparently five. That's how many times offensive lineman Alex Forsyth had been knocked down in placekick formation in the two weeks leading up to the Chiefs game, according to Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan.
Then he was knocked off his feet three times in the Chiefs game, including on the all-important final field goal attempt which led to the kick being blocked. The Chiefs knew this was an advantage, so they basically bull-rushed Forsyth, and it worked — Leo Chenal was one of the players who attacked Forsyth, and he blocked the kick.
Is this specific play Forsyth's fault? Sure — he didn't do his job on the play. But the Broncos coaching staff deserves as much flak as any player because they watching someone struggle in a situation and continued to roll him out for seemingly no reason.
Forsyth had been good at center for Denver, but clearly struggled in kick protection. Is this just laziness from the coaching staff, thinking his woes on this kind of play wouldn't ever matter that much?
Preparation is key against the Kansas City Chiefs
When you're playing the Kansas City Chiefs, you can't give them an advantage when you don't have to. You already need everything to break right for you, so to give the defending champs an inch in any aspect of the game could be your downfall.
Of course, Denver is likely to make a change to its field goal unit now, but it's way too late. This loss didn't end the Broncos season or anything — being .500 through ten games is still an overachievement — but this loss being due to something completely avoidable is what frustrates Broncos fans.
Denver has no one to blame but itself for this lapse and it perfectly illustrates the difference between the Chiefs and every other NFL franchise. The former prepares for every single moment and takes an advantage whenever there's an advantage to take. The latter gets taken advantage of.