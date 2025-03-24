Broncos linked to a running back that will embody underdog mentality vs. Chiefs

When it comes to the NFL Draft, it is all about getting value with each and every pick you make. While much is made about the 32 first-round selections, you can get just as good, if not better, players in days two and three of the draft. Look no further than who Chad Reuter has the Denver Broncos taking in his 2.0 version of his NFL mock draft for NFL.com. Cam Skattebo, you can come on down!

Reuter has the former Arizona State Sun Devils star going to the Broncos with the No. 122 overall selection in the fourth round. All offseason long, I have seen Skattebo be tabbed as high as a late day-two pick, or a mid-day-three pick. The fourth round suffices, in my honest opinion. He is a former junior college transfer out of Sacramento State, but was the driving force for last year's ASU squad.

Although Denver could be in the market to draft a running back in the first round, Reuter has the Broncos trading up to No. 12 in a deal with the Dallas Cowboys to make sure Penn State tight end Tyler Warren comes to the Rocky Mountains. Taking Warren in the first round and then Skattebo in the fourth round could provide Broncos head coach Sean Payton the weapons he needs for Bo Nix.

Reuter has Denver taking Ole Miss edge rusher Princely Umanmielen with in the third round as well.

Cam Skattebo can provide an underdog mentality to the Denver Broncos

I may be rooting for this guy because his pathway to the NFL would be different than most, but Skattebo's punishing running style may fit right in with what the Broncos are trying to do offensively. Payton likes to lean on the running game quite a bit in his offense, dating back to his incredible run leading the New Orleans Saints. He has to get the most out of his quarterback in Nix.

As far as if Denver can catch, and potentially pass, the Kansas City Chiefs, I am not ruling that out just yet. I would expect for the Los Angeles Chargers to have some say in the divisional battle as well, while the Las Vegas Raiders regroup and try to find themselves under Pete Carroll. For now, Kansas City should remain the team to beat in the AFC West, but I kind of like Denver's upward trajectory.

For anyone who knows me, I am about as far away from being a Broncos fan as possible, outside of anyone who roots for the Chargers, Chiefs and Raiders in-division. I may have relished the Broncos being down for a decade in the post-Peyton Manning era. That being said, I like the direction they are heading in. If Payton and George Paton continue to build this methodically, they will catch the Chiefs.

Skattebo may not have a long NFL career, but he does seem fit the ethos of what Denver is all about.