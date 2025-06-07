Broncos minicamp standout already being tabbed as Courtland Sutton replacement

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Denver Broncos lead wide receiver Courtland Sutton's future, another wide receiver has stood out at organized team activities (OTAs): Devaughn Vele.

Vele's reportedly making a strong impression and turning heads in practice as he prepares for his second NFL campaign. The 2024 seventh-round selection is ostensibly more comfortable after a promising rookie year. So much so that Troy Renck of the Denver Post touted him as Sutton's eventual successor ($).

Broncos WR Devaughn Vele could be Courtland Sutton's heir apparent in Denver

"Like Bo Nix, the man most often throwing to him, Vele looks different," Renck wrote. "He is more confident. His athleticism continues to shine."

Renck notes there might not be a direct path to stardom for Vele due to Denver's personnel, though he suggests that subject to change. Of course, the biggest elephant in the room is how contract negotiations with Sutton progress and whether those negotiations reach the finish line. Nonetheless, the Broncos could already have their Plan B in place should discussions go awry.

"The prediction of a big season for the former Utah star doesn’t make sense given the roster," Renck stated. "But witnessing Vele’s sticky fingers and sharp routes raises the question: What if contract talks with Courtland Sutton do not result in an extension?"

It's hard to blame folks who can't envision Vele emerging as Denver's top wideout, let alone in 2025. The idea is understandably far-fetched to many, namely members of Broncos Country. Yet, the circumstances of Sutton's situation may leave head coach Sean Payton and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi with minimal choice but to accept the reality.

Courtland Sutton, Broncos contract update

Sutton's long-term status in Denver remains a question mark. The 29-year-old is entering the final season of a four-year, $60.1 million deal he signed in 2021. His worth, specifically to the Broncos, cannot be overstated, although age and other players needing to get paid complicate matters.

"Sutton wants another big bite at the apple. As he should — and likely deserves," Renck said. Recently-extended Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins' $28-plus million average annual value was used as a potential price point example. Be that as it may, "All-Pros Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen are considered higher priorities" for new pacts in Denver.

Last season, Vele caught 41 passes for 475 yards and three touchdowns across 13 games. His catch percentage (74.5) and yards per target (8.6) were above league-average. But as we've seen with first-year players, he was a bit streaky. Subsequently, Denver relied on him less come December, transitioning from a starter to a rotational piece.