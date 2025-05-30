Broncos missing key defenders at OTAs is raising red flags

The Denver Broncos' Organized Team Activities (OTAs) are underway ahead of the 2025 NFL season, but the absence of some key defensive players like Pat Surtain, Dre Greenlaw, and John Franklin-Myers has sparked concern among many fans and analysts. While OTAs are voluntary, these no-shows could signal deeper issues regarding team dynamics, defensive cohesion, and head coach Sean Payton's evolving leadership strategy. The season is right around the corner, and the Broncos' defensive absences raise some serious questions about their readiness.

Key absences spark concern

The Broncos' defense was a conerstone of their success in 2024 when they made the playoffs for the first time in years. They are expected to be elite once again in 2025, bolstered by additions like linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga coming over from the San Francisco 49ers.

However, recent OTAs saw some notable absences, including All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain, linebacker Greenlaw (recovering from a quad injury), and defensive end John Franklin-Myers, who is apparently training elsewhere. While some absences like Greenlaw's are injury-related, others such as Franklin-Myers' appear planned, with Payton confirming he expects the defensive end to attend the mandatory minicamp from June 10-12.

These absences could be more than just missed practices, however. They have the potential to disrupt the team's ability to build chemistry and refine defensive schemes under coordinator Vance Joseph. With new additions to the defense like Greenlaw and Hufanga, early integration is critical to cohesion as a unit. Missing OTAs risks delaying that development for a group that is expected to challenge top AFC offenses, including their division rival Kansas City Chiefs.

Team dynamics and defensive cohesion at stake

Just like every NFL defense, the Broncos' thrive on communication and trust, qualities that are built through repetitions in practice and game action. Players like Surtain, a Defensive Player of the Year recipient, and Greenlaw, known for his sideline-to-sideline range at linebacker, will be pivotal to Denver's aggressive style of play. Even a temporary absence could hinder the team's ability to gel, especially with so many new faces, including first-round draft pick Jahdae Barron. He's a versatile defensive back, but as a rookie, it is even more important for him to play with the guys that will be at his side on the field.

Franklin-Myers posted career-highs in sacks (7.0) and quarterback hits (18) last season, and is a very important pass rushing threat along the defensive line. His decision to train elsewhere, which is not contract-related, at least has to raise some eyebrows about his commitment to team-building activities. Payton's relaxed stance on his absence means he is probably confident in the player's preparation, and it also is a major shift in how he manages star players.

Sean Payton's evolving leadership strategy

Payton's leadership has been instrumental in Denver's rise back to relevance, and his no-nonsense approach has been well-known for over a decade. However, his handling of OTA absences seems like a big change in terms of flexibility compared to his time with the New Orleans Saints, where he rarely tolerated deviations from team activities. By downplaying Franklin-Myers' absence, Payton seems more relaxed when it comes to rigid adherence to voluntary workouts.

Times have changed quite a bit since his time with the Saints, and players are training independently more often than ever in the NFL offseason. Payton has certainly shown adaptability, with his willingness to trade down in the 2025 draft a departure from his history of aggressively trading-up, so perhaps we are witnessing a new way of thinking for the veteran coach. Still, balancing this flexibility with accountability will be very important in maintaining that elite defensive identity.

Looking ahead

While the Broncos' OTA absences are a red flag, they certainly are not a crisis by any means. Payton's veteran leadership, combined with the sheer talent that the team has, positions them well to jump over early issues like these. Obviously, fans are going to be watching very closely when mandatory minicamp opens up. They are going to want to see full participation out of all of these guys, so they can be confident in a unified defense that is ready to dominate once again in 2025.