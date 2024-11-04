Broncos move alongside Baron Browning trade says everything about plan for Bo Nix
By Lior Lampert
Through nine weeks of the 2024 NFL campaign, the Denver Broncos are 5-4. As things stand, they hold one of the three AFC Wild Card spots, putting them in position to shockingly make the playoffs.
Coming into the year, expectations for the Broncos weren't high. Per BetMGM Sportsbook, Denver had a preseason win total of 5.5 games. Yet, they've continued to defy public consensus.
Still, the Broncos are playing with house money -- even they know it. Their recent actions further validate that notion, considering they're selling off parts amid the pleasantly surprising season and ostensibly prioritizing a youth movement.
Not only did the Broncos trade edge rusher Baron Browning to the Arizona Cardinals, but they signed Jonathon Cooper to a sizable contract extension.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Denver "felt comfortable" parting ways with Browning after agreeing on a four-year, $60 million deal with Cooper. The decision to pay the 2021 seventh-round pick speaks to the state of the franchise. While the Broncos are in the postseason mix, they're operating with an eye toward the future.
Trading Baron Browning and extending Jonathon Cooper suggests Broncos aren't gunning for playoffs in 2024
Despite their unforeseen success, the Broncos don't appear set on cashing on in the opportunity. Instead, they're more focused on building a sustained winner, regardless of how that impacts their standing for this season.
After getting torched by a legitimate Super Bowl contender à la the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, Broncos general manager Geroge Paton had an epiphany. Denver's lead executive realized that, albeit a plucky underdog story, the team isn't good enough as currently constructed. So, he's taking a more forward-thinking approach to the team's roster construction.
Cooper has provided a solid pass-rushing boost for the Broncos since emerging as a full-time starter last season. He racked up 14 sacks since then, including 5.5 thus far this year. Moreover, his presence as a run defender has helped him carve out additional value.
With a 75.4 overall player grade, Cooper is Pro Football Focus' (PFF) 28th highest-graded edge rusher out of 192 qualified players. Remarkably, he's fared better against the rush (77.1) than in pass-rush situations (65.3). Regardless, his lucrative new pact (boasting $33 million in guaranteed money) solidifies the former Ohio State Buckeyes' status with the Broncos.