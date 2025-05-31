Broncos need Troy Franklin to deliver on Sean Payton’s big prediction

There's a lot to like about the 2025 Denver Broncos. Bo Nix solidified himself as a franchise quarterback after his strong rookie year. Denver's offensive line might be the best in the AFC. Denver's defense was among the best in the NFL last season. The one major question about this team is, do they have enough skill position talent to make a deep playoff run? The answer to that question might hinge on Sean Payton's big prediction regarding Troy Franklin.

“We saw him [Mims] take a big step in the middle of the year," Payton said following Thursday's OTA practice at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. "I think you’re going to see those types of ascensions with players like Troy. There are a number of young players competing, not so much for spots, but competing for touches. He’s one of them.”

Payton believes that Franklin is in for a big year, following Marvin Mims' somewhat surprising emergence last season. Broncos fans have no choice but to hope Payton is right.

Broncos need Troy Franklin to emerge in second season

Last season, while the Broncos were good enough to make the playoffs, they weren't as explosive offensively as many of the NFL's truly elite teams. Part of that has to do with the fact that they ranked in the bottom half of the league, averaging just 212.4 passing yards per game. Nix had his hiccups, but most of the passing game struggles could be attributed to the team's lack of weapons.

Courtland Sutton is a nice player, but is he really a No. 1 receiver on an elite team? Guys like Marvin Mims and Devaughn Vele stepped up last season, but it feels as if Franklin has more upside than both of those guys.

Franklin's rookie season was well below expectations

Franklin, a fourth-round pick out of Oregon in the 2024 NFL Draft, began his NFL career with lofty expectations in large part due to his already existing chemistry with Nix, his quarterback for two seasons in college. Unfortunately, he had just 28 receptions for 263 yards on the year and played in just 37 percent of the team's offensive snaps. He was mostly a non-factor.

For the Broncos to truly improve offensively, Franklin is going to have to play a larger role. The Broncos are relying heavily on their in-house options to take a leap this season. At 29 years old, Sutton is what he is. Mims took a leap last season, but even with that, the Broncos' offense left a lot to be desired. Franklin is the wideout with untapped potential who can potentially elevate this offense to new heights.

If what Payton is saying is true, Broncos fans can expect that much-needed jump to occur.