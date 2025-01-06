Broncos playoff schedule: Wild Card Round opponent, dates and times
By Lior Lampert
The Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs B team in Week 18 to officially and improbably snap an eight-year playoff drought.
Only four other teams had an expected win total (5.5) as low as the Broncos heading into the 2024 campaign. But against all odds, Denver proved the doubters wrong en route to a 10-7 record and postseason berth.
First-round rookie quarterback Bo Nix's surprising emergence and continued ascension have been a massive development for the Broncos. Nevertheless, he must keep up his stellar play for the team to make any noise in the postseason, especially knowing their first-round opponent.
Who will the Broncos play on Super Wild Card Weekend?
After earning the AFC's third and final Wild Card spot, Denver's path to Super Bowl LIX begins at Orchard Park. They will face the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills in a hostile road environment at Highmark Stadium. While a kickoff time has yet to be announced and won't be until the conclusion of the regular season, we have a general timeframe. The two squads will go toe-to-toe on any of the following dates: Saturday, Jan. 11; Sunday, Jan. 12; or Monday, Jan. 13.
Broncos playoff schedule: Dates, times for every round
Denver has no assurances beyond Round 1. Nevertheless, here's what their schedule might look like if they upset the Bills.
Date and Time
Playoff Round
Opponent
TV Channel
Sat. Jan. 11 or Sun. Jan. 12 or Mon. Jan. 13
Wild Card
@ Buffalo Bills
TBD
Sat. Jan. 18 or Sun. Jan. 19
Divisional Round
TBD
TBD
Sun. Jan. 26
AFC Championship Game
TBD
TBD
Sun. Feb. 9
Super Bowl LIX
NFC Champion
TBD
It's hard to envision the Broncos advancing past the Wild Card round, which the betting odds support. The opening line at DraftKings Sportsbook has Buffalo listed as a 7.5-point favorite, indicating that the public doesn't have faith in Nix and Co.
As the seventh seed in their conference, few anticipate the Broncos legitimately making a deep run, let alone beating the Bills. Denver will have to go through Buffalo before presumably running into additional NFL buzzsaws, like the Chiefs or Baltimore Ravens.
If they prevail over Buffalo, the Broncos head to Arrowhead Stadium to battle their AFC West rivals, the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. You can't get a harder set of back-to-back matchups than that. Regardless, Denver finding itself in this position is incredible, considering no one believed in them.