Broncos rumored trade could have Mel Kiper Jr. to blame

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. As front offices put the finishing touches on their battle plans and prepare their war rooms, rumors of potential moves are beginning to percolate. Although most teams will ultimately make a selection at their slotted pick, there’s bound to be some shuffling as the draft begins to unfold. The framework for some trades may already be in place, while others may develop on the spur of the moment.

The Denver Broncos currently hold the No. 20 overall pick, and it’s no secret that they’ll need to target a running back prospect with one of their early selections. This year’s class features only a handful of elite talents, but there is considerable depth at the running back position.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is considered to be among the best prospects in the draft, but he’s expected to be far out of Denver’s reach. The next best prospect is North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton, but there’s no guarantee that he’ll fall to the Broncos at No. 20.

Broncos may have considered trading up in 2025 NFL Draft

In the weeks leading up to the draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Denver could attempt to make a considerable jump up the board to select their favorite backfield prospect.

If the Broncos attempted to trade up, they’d likely be doing so to surpass the Dallas Cowboys, who are the only other team that’s likely to draft a running back after Jeanty is off the board. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projected that the Cowboys would select Hampton with the No. 12 overall pick for months.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton has proven to be fearless when it comes to making aggressive decisions, but the Broncos would have to pay a hefty sum to jump that far up the draft board. Denver’s front office could be hesitant to sink significant draft capital into another trade after their recent gamble on Russell Wilson turned out to be one of the worst trades in NFL history.

Regardless, it’s easy to see why the Broncos may be desperate for a solid running back prospect. Their offense is primed to support one of the league’s top rushing attacks, but lack a running back that can fit the lead role. The Broncos finished No. 1 in run block win rate (74.9 percent), according to ESPN Analytics. Despite the success of their offensive line, Denver’s subpar running back room was ranked No. 24 in run DVOA.

While it’s worth keeping an eye on, the trade is unlikely to happen. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini pushed back on the rumors and reported that Denver is “comfortable” staying at their current slot or trading down.

“I heard the Broncos love some of the running backs, but not enough to move up,” Russini added.

Even Kiper has changed his mind. In his recent mock drafts, he projected that the Cowboys would opt to select a wide receiver instead, leaving Hampton to slip down the board to Denver at No. 20.