Broncos vs. Saints inactives: Week 7 injury report for Thursday Night Football
By Lior Lampert
The New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos will face off on Thursday Night Football to kick off the Week 7 slate.
Sean Payton will return to the Superdome for the first time since stepping down as head coach of the Saints in 2022. But he'll do so on the opposing sidelines, trying to lead the Broncos to victory over his previous employer.
Payton spent 15 seasons with the Saints, guiding them to their first and only Super Bowl victory in franchise history in 2009. So, there will undoubtedly be plenty of heartfelt emotions ahead of and throughout the contest.
Sitting at 2-4, New Orleans has dropped four straight games following a blistering 2-0 start to the year. Suddenly, the Saints are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive after looking like an NFC powerhouse in the early goings. Defeating the Broncos would go a long way toward keeping the train on the rails.
Meanwhile, the Broncos enter the clash with the Saints with a 3-3 record, exceeding preseason expectations thus far. Denver entered 2024 with an expected win total of 5.5, per BetMGM Sportsbook, which has since increased to 7.5. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix has done just enough to allow the team's remarkable defensive unit to bring it home.
However, neither squad will be at full strength for the interconference showdown, dampening things. Denver and New Orleans are missing key contributors, making this arguably the least compelling primetime matchup of the campaign -- on paper. With that in mind, below are the lists of inactive players for both groups based on their respective injury reports.
New Orleans Saints inactives, Week 7
Player
Position
Injury
Chris Olave
WR
Concussion
Rashid Shaheed
WR
Knee
Cesar Ruiz
G
Knee
Derek Carr
QB
Oblique
Taysom Hill
QB/TE
Rib
Pete Warner
LB
Hamstring
As you can see, the Saints are virtually rolling with their B-team offense versus the Broncos. New Orleans will be without their top two wide receivers, Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. The former suffered a concussion in Week 6 and couldn't clear the protocol in time. The latter will undergo knee surgery to repair a meniscus injury, putting his status beyond Week 7 in question.
Saints quarterback Derek Carr will miss his second straight outing due to an oblique issue. He was initially deemed week-to-week and expected to miss multiple games, so this doesn't come as a surprise. Rookie fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler will draw another start in his stead.
Facing a stout Broncos front seven, life will be a little harder for Rattler, especially considering he'll be without guard Cesar Ruiz. The interior lineman is a big part of their offensive game plan.
Furthermore, Saints utility man Taysom Hill won't be available either. The hybrid quarterback/tight end is dealing with a rib ailment. And lastly, veteran linebacker Pete Warner is out because of a hamstring malady.
Denver Broncos inactives, Week 7
Player
Position
Injury
Patrick Surtain II
CB
Concussion
Alex Palczewski
OT
Ankle
Denver doesn't have as extensive of an injury report as the Saints, but they'll be without arguably their top player: Patrick Surtain II.
Surtain got concussed in the Broncos' Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. A true shutdown cornerback and arguably the best in the NFL, his absence is massive. Nonetheless, the Saints ostensibly lack the pass-catching weapons to make Denver pay.
Rookie offensive tackle Alex Palczewski will also be sidelined for Denver because of an ankle injury. The 25-year-old blocker has started three games for the Broncos this season, though he's been deployed as a part-time player.