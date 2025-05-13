Broncos' chance at playoffs could run through division rival in Week 17

With the NFL schedule being released in full on Wednesday night, little by little, we are seeing more and more game leaks be trickled out. One of such intrigue occurs very late in the season over in the AFC West. That is because the Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day in Week 17. This will be Thursday Night Football over on Prime Video.

Usually when we see leaks with the schedule before its official release, it normally has to do with the first few weeks of the season, as well as the international games. There are some instances such as this one where primetime standalone games take center stage. To me, this game signifies a real opportunity for the Broncos, but are they ready to seize it? It is also potentially a brutal spot, too.

This is because Denver will have to play two division rivals back-to-back to end the season. Since they will be playing Kansas City at Arrowhead on Christmas Day in Week 17, one would expect they will draw either the Las Vegas Raiders or the Los Angeles Chargers in the regular-season finale a week later. That game could be home or on the road. Either way, Week 17 is such a brutal draw, man.

I will now unpack why that is and if the Broncos really do have it in them to overcome such a situation.

Why Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs is such a tough spot for them

For the time being, Kansas City reigns supreme atop the entire division. Las Vegas is still arguably rebuilding, while Denver and Los Angeles are aiming to get back into the playoffs after qualifying for them a year ago. This division sent three of the seven teams to the postseason out of the AFC. I would venture to guess the AFC West will get more than just its division champion in this season.

Simply put, Denver has to close the gap on Kansas City, keep pace with Los Angeles, and not let Las Vegas overtake them. I expect for this division to be one that fascinates us from Week 1 through Week 18. What makes this two-game stretch so tough for the Broncos is I fully envision them being part of the playoff mix down to the wire. The crashing sense of urgency they will face will be palpable.

While there is a chance Kansas City pulls back this season, the Chiefs' Super Bowl window is still open, mostly because they have been in the AFC Championship Game every season since 2019. Eventually, it will close, but I have a hard time seeing Denver being the one to truly overtake them in the division going forward. Denver can be a playoff team again, but it has a small margin for error.

Schedules often do not play out like we think they will, but a tough finish will capsize great teams.