Broncos, Sean Payton make unsurprising hire to coaching staff in 2025
By Kinnu Singh
In just his second year with the team, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton helped the downtrodden franchise make significant strides forward.
Denver had been in perennial turmoil since winning Super Bowl 50, desperately attempting — and failing — to find a franchise quarterback that could replace Peyton Manning. This past season, the Broncos offense finally found a spark. Under Payton’s tutelage, rookie quarterback Bo Nix, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, led the team to double-digit victories for the first time in nine years.
Although the Broncos ultimately suffered a loss in the wild-card round, the 2024 season proved to be a success. After guiding the Broncos to their first playoff appearance since the 2015 season, Payton is hoping to further instill his culture in his third season. This time, he’ll have some more familiar faces around to help.
Broncos filled one of several coaching vacancies on their staff
The Broncos hired former New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi as their special teams coordinator, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Rizzi was a finalist for the Saints head coaching job, but New Orleans ultimately decided to hire Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Former Broncos special teams coach Mike Westhoff was a trusted confidant for Payton, but he retired midseason due to health complications. Ben Kotwica replaced Westhoff as the special teams coach, but his ties to Payton weren’t nearly as tight. The Broncos also lost former assistant special teams coach Chris Banjo, who joined the New York Jets’ new coaching regime under Aaron Glenn.
As the Broncos searched for a replacement, Rizzi became an obvious candidate. Rizzi served as the special teams coordinator under Payton during their short time together in New Orleans. He joined Payton’s staff in 2019, three seasons before Payton left for Denver. Now, they’ll reunite in the Mile High City.
Rizzi could have followed former Saints coach Dennis Allen, who was hired as the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears. Instead, he opted for the stability provided by Denver’s head coach — and, perhaps, a more lucrative contract provided by one of the wealthiest ownership groups in the league.
Denver’s success in 2024 led to many of their coaches being poached by other teams, and the work to replenish the coaching staff is far from over. Payton still has to hire a tight ends coach, inside linebackers coach and passing game coordinator.