Broncos should give Von Miller what he wants, which is clearly a Denver reunion

With the rumors of Myles Garrett asking for a trade and the Buffalo Bills are among the odds-on favorites to land him this off-season, Von Miller's days in Buffalo could be numbered. Well, he may already be on the way out as a cap casualty, regardless.

Many athletes know sports are business these days. And Miller should know. He was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and helped them win Super Bowl 56. He left the Rams to sign with Buffalo for six-year, $120 million deal that off-season. But he has only 14 sacks in his three seasons, and he will turn 36 next month.

It is easy to understand why the Bills are favorites to acquire Garrett. They have been ousted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the four playoff meetings since 2020, two of them in the AFC Championship game. Their defense was ranked 17th overall with 39 sacks this past season. They need to upgrade their defense to take down the Chiefs, hoping to emulate what the Philadelphia Eagles did in Super Bowl 59 several weeks ago.

Could Von Miller be returning to Denver Broncos?

Interestingly, Miller has indicated he wants to return to Denver before his career is over and despite still having three years left on his current contract. Here is his quote from his recent appearance on DNVR Podcast:

“I bleed orange and blue. I'm Broncos Country for life. I’ll end up back in Denver whenever that is, whether that’s two years, three years, four years," said Miller. "But down the road, for sure I’ll be back in Denver… Denver will be home when it’s all said and done.”

He also mentioned the names of former Broncos legend Champ Bailey and Peyton Manning, who made their return to the Mile High City. Could the Broncos do him a favor and acquire him this off-season? The Broncos finally emerged from mediocrity and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015, the year they won Super Bowl 50 and Miller was named the Super Bowl MVP.

Their defense recorded 63 sacks in 2024, which led the league and set a franchise record. Miller's return would allow him to finish his career while he is still an effective player rather than signing a one-day contract with the Broncos to celebrate his retirement. On a personal level, it would put him closer to his hometown of DeSoto, Texas, located near Dallas.

The Broncos might as well take him back and hope his experience would elevate their defense even more as they look to take down the Chiefs in the AFC West next season.