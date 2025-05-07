Broncos UDFA stud earns rave reviews from The Athletic analyst

Thanks to a Super Bowl winning coach, a standout rookie signal-caller, and a much-improved defense that led the league in sacks, the Denver Broncos were a playoff team in 2024. It was the club’s first postseason appearance since stifling the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Quarterback Bo Nix and company were one-and-done at Buffalo in the wild card round, but a foundation has been built.

Another key to the club’s success was the play of an offensive line that finished behind only the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles when it came to the final rankings via Pro Football Focus. In terms of adding depth this offseason, general manager George Paton didn’t select any offensive linemen with seven choices in the draft. He did sign numerous rookie free agents, including University of Georgia prospect Xavier Truss.

Sean Payton's looking for some much-needed depth up front

Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic amassed a list of each NFL team’s best undrafted free-agent fit. Truss was his choice for Sean Payton’s squad. “A three-year starter at Georgia who has played left guard, right guard and right tackle, Truss (6’7”, 309) brings a ton of power and length in the run game—he could be a factor inside for an NFL team. He’s not the quickest player, though, so Truss’ toughness and durability (67 games at Georgia) will be his biggest selling points.”

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein had this scouting report on the massive blocker. “Sixth-year senior who saw more reps at tackle but will need to play guard on the next level. Truss is tough but inconsistent. He’s adequate as a base blocker but lacks the core strength and body control to stay centered and connected over the rep. He moves well enough to play in space but only at an average level.

“Truss does a nice job of keeping rushers at the end of his punch and he scans for potential trouble in both of his gaps. Athletic limitations and a lack of bend could create anchor and recovery issues inside. Truss is a likely Day 3 selection with backup potential as a guard.”

All told, Zierlein projected Truss as a sixth-round selection in his pre-draft scouting report, meaning the former Bulldog shapes up as a major steal for the Men from Mile High.