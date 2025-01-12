Broncos vs. Bills inactives: Latest Wild Card playoff injury report for Sunday [Updated]
The Buffalo Bills have long looked like a Super Bowl contender, despite the fact that many people thought that Josh Allen and Co. could take a notable step back in the 2024 season. But here they are entering the Wild Card Round of the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the AFC and with another surprise team in the postseason, the Denver Broncos.
On the heels of the Russell Wilson debacle, many wondered how Sean Payton would turn this around quickly at Mile High, especially with rookie quarterback Bo Nix coming into the fold. Well, not only has he ushered the rookie along beautifully in his first season out of Oregon, but he started by reshaping the Broncos defense into one of the best in the NFL.
How that defense matches up with the Bills and Allen, a bonafide MVP favorite, will be one of the determining factors for Sunday's Wild Card matchup at Highmark Stadium. Beyond that, though, the Buffalo defense has been hit or miss at times this season, so what Payton and Nix can cook up on the Broncos sideline will be great to see.
The good news is that it's not looking like either the Bills or the Broncos will have injuries that should hamper their chances entering the game. While there are certainly players being rested in practice or players who are not at 100%, this is the playoffs and that's when we see numerous guys simply tough it out. The injury reports reflect that for this playoff matchup, but let's dive into the full reports and the inactives for Sunday's Wild Card matchup.
Bills inactives: Buffalo's injury report for the Wild Card Round
Player
Position
Injury
Game Status
Brandon Codrington
KR
Hamstring
Out
Kaiir Elam
CB
N/A
Out
Ryan Van Demark
OL
N/A
Out
DeWayne Carter
DT
N/A
Out
Kareem Jackson
S
N/A
Out
Jalen Virgil
WR
N/A
Out
Mike White
QB
Emergency 3rd QB
Out
Mike White will serve as the Bills emergency quarterback behind Allen and Mitchell Trubisky for the Wild Card Round playoff game. Meanwhile, Brandon Codrington was unable to go after being listed as questionable.
Though Buffalo fans aren't surprised, it's still strange to see Kaiir Elam inactive for this game given that he was a high draft pick who was supposed to seriously aid the secondary. He, of course, hasn't lived up to that so far in his career, but that remains a tough beat. There isn't too much in the way of injuries, however, to speak of when it comes to these inactives as, outside of Codrington, it was all simply roster decisions. d
Having said that, it'll be well worth watching some of the stars in Buffalo on Sunday who don't have an injury designation but are banged up and giving it a go in this matchup. The likes of Amari Cooper, Dalton Kincaid, Matt Milano, Taylor Rapp and several other key players on both sides of the ball have been nursing ailments throughout the week and we'll have to see if that shows up and/or hinders them against Denver.
Broncos inactives: Denver's injury report for the Wild Card Round
Player
Position
Injury
Game Status
Audric Estime
RB
N/A
Out
Blake Watson
RB
N/A
Out
Levelle Bailey
LB
N/A
Out
Nick Gargiulo
OG
N/A
Out
Eyioma Uwazurike
DL
N/A
Out
Zach Wilson
QB
Emergency 3rd QB
Out
Audric Estime, the rookie out of Notre Dame, being ruled inactive for Sunday's game came as a shock to many, but there he is leading the way at the top of the list. There aren't many things to truly monitor here with Denver as these are all mostly healthy scratches. However, Zach Wilson continues to loom as the emergency quarterback behind Nix and Jarrett Stidham in this offense.
Reserve running back Tyler Badie continues to deal with injuries this season as it's now a back injury that had his status for the Wild Card game listed as questionable. He'll play, however, with Estime ruled out. Jaleel McLaughlin and Javonte Williams, however, will carry the bulk of the workload regardless out of the backfield. While Frank Crum has already been ruled out, he's been a healthy scratch for most of the year.
But Denver doesn't have the same deep list of injuries that players are set to grind through in the playoffs. While Ben Powers is the biggest name who missed some practice time throughout the week, his reason was largely listed as rest, which is nothing that should be of too much concern or worth monitoring really in Sunday's game.