Bronny James adds to compelling case for second chance with the Lakers
Last night’s South Bay Lakers game showcased yet another strong performance from Bronny James. The 20-year-old guard tallied 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists while shooting an efficient 50% from the field, including three 3-pointers. Despite a narrow 93-90 loss to the Cleveland Charge, James continues to turn heads with his G League play, registering double-digit scoring in six of his nine appearances.
James’ development has been a focal point for the Los Angeles Lakers organization, especially after his brief call-up to the main roster on December 23rd. He accompanied the team through their Christmas Day matchup but did not log any playing time, with the move seeming more about acclimating him to the NBA environment under the guidance of his father, LeBron James, and head coach JJ Redick, both of whom have publicly praised the young guard’s potential.
The last time James saw NBA action was on December 8th against the Portland Trail Blazers, where he played briefly during garbage time, finishing 0-for-2 from the field with one block. While his limited opportunities in the NBA could be seen as a hindrance, his G League success makes a compelling case for more chances on the main stage.
Through nine G League games, James is averaging 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. Though his shooting percentages remain stale, the volume of shots he’s taking is helping him build confidence—a necessary step in his transition to the NBA. His willingness to shoot and grow through mistakes is a promising sign for a player still finding his footing at the professional level.
The Lakers' backup guard situation could also play into James’ future opportunities. Gabe Vincent has struggled this season, averaging just 4.3 points in 18.9 minutes per game, far below expectations for a rotation player. If Vincent’s struggles persist, the Lakers may be forced to explore other options, and James could be a viable candidate to step up.
Standing at 6’2" and 210 pounds, James lacks the imposing physical presence of his father, which limits his versatility on the court. However, with D’Angelo Russell recently traded, there is a clear opening in the Lakers’ backcourt rotation. This trade could provide Bronny with an opportunity to carve out a meaningful role if he can prove his G League production is translatable to the NBA.
One of the challenges James faces is the pressure that comes with his name. During his brief NBA appearances, fans have loudly urged him to shoot every time he touches the ball, a distraction that could impact his confidence. However, if he continues to play his game and perform as he has in the G League, those jitters could fade.
As the Lakers fight to stay competitive in a tightly contested Western Conference, Redick’s hesitance to give James significant minutes could wane if the team seeks a spark off the bench. The franchise’s season holds significant weight, and if Bronny James can contribute even a fraction of what he’s shown in the G League, his chance may come sooner rather than later.