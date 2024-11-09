Bronny James isn’t the only son of an NBA legend making history with his father
By Lior Lampert
Understandably, the Los Angeles Lakers' familial duo of LeBron and Bronny James has captivated many in recent weeks. After all, they did become the NBA's first father-son duo to share the floor. However, Bronny isn't the only second-generation player etching his name in history of late.
On Friday, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. recorded a triple-double in the team's 128-104 victory over the Washington Wizards. It marked the first time he stuffed the stat sheet to this degree as a pro. But more notably, the impressive feat propelled him and his father, Chicago Bulls icon Scottie Pippen, to a spot in the record books that not even the James family has achieved.
The Pippens became the Association's first father-son pair to log a triple-double, thanks to Pippen Jr. playing a massive part in Memphis' blowout win against the Wizards. He racked up 11 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and a steal on 4-of-8 shooting across 28 minutes of action. On a night when the Grizzlies didn't have superstar floor general Ja Morant, the 24-year-old rose to the occasion.
Scotty, a descendant of a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, has ostensibly found a home in Memphis. Ironically, he's settled in with the Grizzlies after getting waived by the Lakers in 2023, who now employ the eldest James son.
Memphis signed Scotty to a two-way contract in the middle of last season, though they converted his deal to a standard one in October. He's been a critical reserve for the Grizzlies since joining the squad, especially given their slew of injuries.
This season, Scotty is averaging 11.6 points, 6.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while posting efficient .500/.414/.783 shooting splits. He's been trusted to handle a bigger workload because the Grizzlies have been without Morant and other key contributors like Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart. Notably, the heir of the six-time NBA champion has stepped up to the challenge.