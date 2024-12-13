Bronny James puts on show of shows in Lakers G League road debut
In his first-ever G League road game, Bronny James Jr. delivered what could be considered the best performance of his career so far. He dropped 30 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists on 57 percent shooting from the field, all in just 25 minutes. Despite the South Bay Lakers suffering a loss, Bronny’s breakout game showcased his steady progression and undeniable potential.
Building on his previous game, where he tallied 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists, Bronny has shown he is far from reaching his ceiling. The 20-year-old son of LeBron James is proving doubters wrong after entering the league as a late second-round pick.
Many questioned his ability to thrive at the professional level, but Bronny’s poise under pressure has been remarkable. Most of his scoring came from aggressive drives to the basket, finishing through contact in a style reminiscent of his father. However, what stood out last night was his perfect shooting from beyond the arc, going 3-for-3 — a milestone he had yet to achieve in his career.
Bronny James still has work to do
Bronny’s journey so far has been a mix of history and hard work. After making an early-season call-up to the Lakers and creating a historic father-son duo with LeBron James, he experienced the intensity of professional basketball firsthand. However, the Lakers had no plans for him to remain on the main roster just yet. As a developmental project, they recognized that more time and experience were necessary to unlock his full potential.
NBA fans got a preview of Bronny's abilities during Summer League, where he recorded double-digit scoring in two of four games. While his shooting was inconsistent, the glimpses of his talent were enough for Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick to envision a bright future for him within the franchise. They believe Bronny has the tools to carve out his own legacy, even as he works to emerge from the immense shadow cast by his father.
Bronny will aim to carry his momentum into the South Bay Lakers’ rematch against the Valkyrie Suns. Another standout performance could push him closer to a return to the main roster, further fueling the excitement surrounding his growth and potential.