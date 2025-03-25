This Browns-49ers trade would rub Brandon Aiyuk move in Steelers face

The Cleveland Browns are determined to remake their offense heading into the 2025 regular season. Their plans include more than drafting a new quarterback to serve as the face of their franchise. The team's front office also wants to double down by finding that signal-caller a No. 1 wide receiver to work with immediately.

That's precisely why Cleveland is in the mix to make a deal with the 49ers to bring Brandon Aiyuk to Northeast Ohio. San Francisco is open to dealing the star pass-catcher in the coming days before he's due a $22.8 million roster bonus on April 1. Offloading him would continue the process of completely overhauling the 49ers' roster this offseason.

Aiyuk would give the Browns' offense the true X-receiver they currently lack on the outside. He would instantly become the team's top wide receiver. Acquiring him would also open up things for Jerry Jeudy in the slot. Tight end David Njoku would also benefit from Aiyuk's ability to threaten opposing secondaries on deep routes down the field.

What would it cost the Browns to acquire Brandon Aiyuk?

The good news for the Browns is that Aiyuk's salary will lessen what the 49ers might look for in a trade package. San Francisco is not going to give him away but their financial motivation to make a deal puts this trade into Cleveland's price range.

One Round 3 pick should be enough to get this done. Cleveland has a high pick in the round which should permit them to beat out other offers. The 49ers might ask for a first or second-round pick but the chances of them finding a team willing to give up that kind of premium pick are minimal.

Losing a Day 3 pick would sting Cleveland but it's a price worth paying for a Pro Bowl wide receiver. They correctly understand that building a healthy ecosystem for their new quarterback is a top priority. AIyuk may not be a superstar but he comfortably profiles as a No. 1 wide receiver for the Browns.

The Steelers could be the big loser in all of this. They have D.K. Metcalf now but Aiyuk would have been the better acquisition. They might go from trying to make him a centerpiece of their offense to being forced to matchup against him multiple times each season.

Time will tell if the Browns pony up the assets necessary to make an Aiyuk deal happen. If they do, it will bolster their own offense and deal a blow to the Steelers in one swoop. That's the kind of transaction every Cleveland fan can get behind.