Browns are giving Deshaun Watson another break he doesn't deserve

The Cleveland Browns are continuing to defend Deshaun Watson and for what it’s worth, you can’t really be mad at them. They’ve accepted their mistake, owning it and navigating it as best as they can.

They’re also continuing to give Watson the benefit of the doubt when he probably doesn’t deserve it. It was reported late during the season that following Watson tearing his Achilles and having a successful surgery, he re-tore his Achilles.

It was speculated that he may have re-tore it outside of normal rehab and recovery, but Andrew Berry shed light on that. According to Pro Football Focus, Berry said it was an “unfortunate accident”.

The biggest issue with what Berry said, continuing to address his embattled quarterback, was that he implied the team isn’t giving up on Watson yet, even if he does miss significant time during the 2025 season.

Berry added that Watson has “shown to be a fast healer” which feels like an overstatement. Because for someone that’s considered to be a quick healer, he’s missed more time with the Browns than he has played on the field due to injury.

I understand wanting to back up Watson but what’s the purpose of making overzealous statements that just don’t seem accurate. It’s why sometimes the Browns can’t be taken seriously.

Andrew Berry’s latest statements about Deshaun Watson make it clear the Browns have a lot of work to do

I would be shocked to see Watson play in 2025. Even if he becomes healthy enough to take snaps, what’s the point? Whatever quarterback they rely on for 2025, be it an aging veteran or a rookie from the upcoming draft, they deserve to finish the season.

Watson doesn’t deserve to play another snap in Cleveland and honestly in the NFL. He was suspended for a reason and Houston rid him and his problems because they saw all this coming.

Since his arrival, it’s been setback after setback and more disappointments. In a way, re-injuring his Achilles perfectly summarizes his time in Cleveland. And it seems the team just refuses to accept that.

I understand most teams don’t just throw their players under the bus, but there’s nothing the Browns have said that make it clear they realize the failure of the Watson trade. The Browns should be eager to move on past the Watson era.

Defending Watson at this point doesn’t make sense. It’s better to just accept it, small talk your way through the rest of his contract and focus on moving past it.