Browns' budding NFL Draft plan looks like the best possible news for the Giants

The Cleveland Browns continue to be the talk of the NFL Draft. As the draft gets closer, more reports are coming out that Cleveland is looking at Penn State’s Abdul Carter with the No. 2 pick.

This is, of course, contingent on the Tennessee Titans drafting Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick. If Ward is there at No. 2, it’s probably because Tennessee went with Carter instead, which would pretty much leave Cleveland with Ward as the obvious choice.

If that happens, the New York Giants might have a window of opportunity to get their future quarterback. They signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston over the last week, but neither are long term options.

That said, it doesn’t mean they have to go quarterback. If Travis Hunter is there at No. 3, they could be intrigued enough to wait a year for a franchise quarterback.

The Cleveland Browns won’t just control their quarterback destiny, but the New York Giants too

I’m sure the Giants are feeling the pressure now as the Browns uncertainty with the No. 2 pick heightens. With it, though, comes a decision that could work out — or fail.

New York focused on quarterbacks in free agency, thinking they had a slim chance at getting Ward or Sanders. Now it’s looking a lot more likely.

But that doesn’t mean they have to go with a quarterback. After all, they do need more weapons, and Hunter is still a great player thanks to his versatility.

I have a hard time believing the Browns are leaning toward not getting a quarterback simply because they don’t have one worth playing right now. Aaron Rodgers really isn’t an option, and Kenny Pickett doesn’t need to start. The only other option that makes sense would be trading for Kirk Cousins.

If Cleveland opts to draft Abdul Carter, it means they’re taking the Philadelphia Eagles route of drafting best available and finding a way to secure their quarterback some other way. Cousins would change that calculus.

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll can’t afford to screw up this season and Cleveland just gave them another decision they probably don’t want to make. They have to get the Giants to the playoffs, even with the Eagles and the Washington Commanders in their division.

That means they may feel like they have to pass on a quarterback to focus on winning now. Wilson proved last year in Pittsburgh, he’s good enough to win some games. But he’s not a long-term option.

Cleveland opened the door for the Giants to get a steal at No. 3. The question the Giants have to answer is how important drafting a quarterback at No. 3 is this year.