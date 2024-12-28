Browns decision on Deshaun Watson should put one QB in play to draft
By Lior Lampert
Finally, there is a light at the end of the tunnel of what's been known as the agonizing Deshaun Watson "era."
Watson and the Cleveland Browns reportedly agreed on a restructured contract, easing the long-term financial burden of his ludicrous five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal. Albeit effectively ensuring the declining quarterback will return to the team in 2025, the revision makes it even remotely plausible/palatable to move on from him.
Knowing Watson will be back despite Cleveland ostensibly paving the way for his eventual departure is bittersweet news for members of the Dawg Pound. Nonetheless, the Browns are slated to pick near the top of the 2025 NFL Draft board. So, the door is open for them to land their signal-caller of the future this offseason, one they can redshirt behind the incumbent starter. With that in mind, Alabama's Jalen Milroe is an intriguing developmental prospect, assuming he declares to go pro.
Milroe hasn't officially decided, but he's expected to forego his fifth and final collegiate season and take his talents to the NFL. Cleveland will be in range to choose the dual-threat Crimson Tide standout, the No. 3 quarterback on ESPN football analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s positional rankings.
The consensus top two passers, Miami's Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado, presumably won't be available when the Browns are on the clock. But even if they are, both are ready to step in and start for whatever franchise calls their name from Day 1. Watson's presence and wildly lofty salary make that virtually impossible. Yet, Milroe's projected timeline is conceivably better aligned with the current lay of the land in Cleveland.
A physical specimen with a tantalizing combination of arm talent and running ability, Milroe is far from a finished product as a thrower. He is the type of player who can benefit from not being thrown into the fire too soon and learn from a veteran. Fortunately for him and the Browns, Cleveland can offer this situation, allowing Watson to (temporarily) remain under center.
After a breakout 2023 campaign, Milroe regressed in 2024, at least when moving the ball via the air. He completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 2,652 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, though he ran for 719 yards and 20 additional scores. A raw prospect with exciting upside, having time to sit behind Watson (or anyone) may be worthwhile for his journey at the next level.