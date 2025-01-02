Browns doing everything in their power to screw the Steelers out of AFC North title
By Scott Rogust
We have reached the final week of the 2024 NFL regular season. While most of the playoff spots have been filled, seeding still needs to be figured out. An AFC North champion needs to be crowned, and the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are in contention.
For the Ravens, it's simple — win against the Cleveland Browns or a Steelers loss, and they are AFC North champions. For the Steelers, they need to beat the Cincinnati Bengals and for the Ravens to lose. Well, the Browns aren't helping the Steelers with their decision.
On Thursday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reported that Bailey Zappe would start for the Browns in their Week 18 matchup against the Ravens. This decision comes as Jameis Winston is unlikely to play due to a shoulder injury.
Just how much of an advantage do the Ravens have now? Well ESPN's Paul Hembo, via Adam Schefter, says that the Browns are now 18-point underdogs against the Ravens this Saturday. To put how insane that number is, the Browns were never more than 13.5 point underdogs a single game of their 0-16 season in 2017.
Browns give assist to Ravens, disadvantage to Steelers with Week 18 QB decision
Again, the Browns are unlikely to play Winston due to injury. So that left head coach Kevin Stefanski to start either Zappe or Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Stefanski went with Zappe, who is now the 40th starting quarterback for the Browns since 1999, per Withers.
Zappe joined the Browns midway through the season from the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Since being acquired, Zappe hasn't played a single game for the Browns, until Week 18.
As for the Steelers, this was probably the worst thing they needed to hear. They got the worst end of the scheduling, as they take on a Bengals team scratching and clawing to a Wild Card spot. The Bengals need a win against the Steelers and losses by the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos for that to happen.
Meanwhile, the Ravens just need to win against a team that is in prime position to draft a quarterback to replace Watson if they were to lose their last game of the season. Of course, the Browns will be looking to win, but Zappe may not be the quarterback to help them do that.