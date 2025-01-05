How the Browns can still secure the No. 1 pick: What Cleveland needs on Sunday
The Cleveland Browns still have a chance to be rewarded in the long run for their futility this season. Of course, it's been quite an arduous season for Browns fans having to endure watching Deshaun Watson play quarterback in name only and, outside of a brief flurry of fun from Jameis Winston, it's been back to the losing ways of Cleveland. But again, there is a reward waiting in the 2025 NFL Draft.
On Saturday, the Browns lost for the 14th time this season, bringing their dismal record to 3-14 to finish the regular season. To make matters worse, the loss came at the hands of the rival Baltimore Ravens while also helping John Harbaugh's team secure the AFC North title and move into the playoffs as the No. 3 seed.
But Cleveland and the fan base are now more focused on No. 1 — specifically, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. While the Browns came into the week sitting at the third pick, the loss to Ravens keeps them alive to still finish with the worst record in the NFL and secure the top overall selection in the draft.
They just need some help. So here's what the Browns will need to happen in Sunday's Week 18 games in order to walk out with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
What the Browns need to secure No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft
As mentioned, Cleveland already did their part in this equation with the loss to the Ravens, which was the first thing that the Browns needed to happen in order to secure the top pick. Beyond that, though, they need two more results to push them into the No. 1 pick.
The Browns will need the Tennessee Titans to beat the Houston Texans on Sunday along with the New England Patriots to take down the Buffalo Bills. Now, based on what these teams have looked like throughout the season, that might seem far-fetched. However, Cleveland's chances are much better than that thanks to the scenarios at play for Week 18.
Buffalo is already locked into the No. 2 seed in the AFC, meaning they have nothing to play for in the regular-season finale. While Josh Allen is starting, he almost surely won't play the full game and neither will the Bills starters, which could give Drake Maye and the Patriots a fighting chance to get their fourth win of the season.
Meanwhile, Tennessee is actually the favorite against Houston because the Texans are in a similar situation to Buffalo. They are locked into the No. 4 seed as the AFC South champions. Head coach DeMeco Ryans has said he'll play his starters but, once again, that's likely not going to be for the full game.
If only one of the Patriots or Titans win, then the Browns would end up with the No. 2 pick. If both lose, then the Browns would drop back down to the No. 3 pick. They're in a good spot either way to either draft a quarterback or potentially trade back for an even more desperate team. But in any case, there's still a lot at stake for Cleveland on Sunday despite their season already concluding.