5 dream Kevin Stefanski replacements who can save the Browns in 2025
By John Buhler
I want to preface this by saying I would not fire Kevin Stefanski if I was running the Cleveland Browns. It may be another year from hell for this AFC North franchise, but this is the man who has brought some level of stability to an organization that punted on Baker Mayfield in favor of Deshaun Watson. While I think Stefanski may win a few games with Jameis Winston, he is very much on the hot seat.
Unfortunately, Jimmy Haslam is still the Browns owner. Once the Volunteers season ends for the biggest Tennessee booster known to mankind, he may put his undivided attention on his football team's current operation. It may be more of a roster issue than anything. Then again, I feel like Haslam was the one who forced Stefanski and Andrew Berry's hands into acquiring Watson from Houston..
Again, if I were calling the shots, I would give Stefanski at least one more year after this. I would be more inclined to move on from Berry than him since he played a bigger part on building this roster. Since Cleveland will almost certainly be picking inside of the top eight, I would venture to guess they will be drafting a quarterback, on account of them not currently employing one who is any bit good.
With Haslam still owning the team, I will give you five Stefanski replacements that I think could work.
5. Former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh
This just goes to show you how few great head-coaching candidates there are out there. While I don't think Robert Saleh is that great of a head coach, I do recognize that the situation he just went through as the recently fired head coach of the New York Jets is not all that dissimilar to what Stefanski is being tasked to navigate in Cleveland. All I ask is Saleh be allowed to draft his quarterback in 2025.
While this may not be the best quarterback draft class, it is not like Cleveland is completely devoid of talent at its other position groups. Of course, the Browns need to figure out a way to get out of the Watson deal like there is no tomorrow. Again, Saleh has eerily similar experience in this situation as Stefanski. However, he does favor the other side of the ball and never led his team to the postseason.
Saleh is probably going to have to wait for his next shot at being a head coach this NFL offseason.
4. Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn
I would keep a close eye on the Detroit Lions' other coordinator of note. While Ben Johnson may get all the notoriety, Glenn seems to be a leader of men on the defensive side of the ball. He came with Dan Campbell to Detroit from New Orleans, helping reignite a long, lost fire that was living inside of the Lions franchise. The fact Glenn used to work for the Browns probably helps him get an interview.
For my money, I would venture guess that both Glenn and Johnson get head-coaching opportunities this offseason. Johnson may get to pick and choose where he goes, but he will probably end up picking Chicago, all things equal. If I was running the Browns and needed to make a coaching change after firing Stefanski, I think Glenn could be the perfect defensive-minded head coach to lead them.
If six other jobs open up, Glenn should get one of them, but a smaller pool of jobs will make it harder.
3. Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury
Should the Browns pivot off Stefanski this offseason, I would only do it if I can get a former head coach, preferably one who has had success in the league before. While Kliff Kingsbury's success leading the Arizona Cardinals was fleeting, he seems to be overqualified as an offensive coordinator. The Washington Commanders are benefiting greatly from it under their new head coach Dan Quinn.
For as much praise as Lincoln Riley has gotten for destroying two college football blue-bloods, Kingsbury in the better coach. The only problem is he may not interview as well. Regardless, Kingsbury may not have as many opportunities to lead his next NFL team as other previously fired head coaches. I would say that having succeeded at Arizona makes him an ideal candidate here.
The only real downside to making this switch is that you might end up getting just more of the same.
2. Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken
Behold! The best most non-obvious candidate. At some point, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken has to be taken seriously as an NFL head coach, right? He has been great as an offensive coordinator previously at most notably Georgia and with Tampa Bay before that. While he does not have NFL head-coaching experience, he did lead Southern Miss back in the day.
There are two reasons why Cleveland may look at hiring him. Besides being a great offensive mind, hiring him would hurt a bitter division rival of the Browns'. The second is that because of his coaching track record, as well as getting up there in age a bit, I would venture to guess that Monken would take an head-coaching opportunity if offered. The question is how many teams are going to give him one.
As it is with any of these head-coaching candidates, allow Monken to draft the quarterback he wants.
1. Cleveland Browns coaching and personnel consultant Mike Vrabel
And finally, the best candidate to replace Stefanski is in-house in Mike Vrabel. No, this is not some Freddie Kitchens nonsense of yesteryear. Vrabel should not have been fired as the head coach of the dysfunctional Tennessee Titans. He is the perfect defensive-minded head coach who has a knack and appreciation for hiring keen offensive talent. Vrabel is the best coaching candidate in this cycle.
The only problem with Vrabel being in-house is he may not want to stay if Stefanski gets the ax. It would be a Catch 22, if you will. Outside of Cleveland, I can think of several other teams who would want to hire, including both current NFL head-coaching vacancies in New York and New Orleans, as well as potentially his alma mater if Ryan Day fails to lead Ohio State to the College Football Playoff.
Vrabel is the best head-coaching candidate in this cycle, as he would work out well almost anywhere.