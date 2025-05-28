No matter how much the outsiders try, they cannot poke all that many holes in Shedeur Sanders' chances of having success with the Cleveland Browns. They drafted Sanders in the fifth round out of Colorado in an unforeseen NFL Draft slide. It may not have seemed like it at the time, but Sanders may have gone to the best place for him. Head coach Kevin Stefanski cannot stop raving about him.

The growing narrative about Sanders is how incredibly likable and positive he has been in the building since he joined the Browns. They may have a full quarterback room with Sanders joining a cast of characters such as the ageless Joe Flacco, The Fake Slide King Kenny Pickett and fellow NFL Draft classmate Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon. The way Sanders is handling it says he may be ready to start.

Shedeur Sanders says all the right things about his Browns teammates

Sanders said he and Gabriel have been cool with each other from the start, which I find so intriguing.

"Everything's been cool ... He's a cool person. I like how he handles situations, especially just the negatgive media that's coming his way. I'm just happy he's positive; he's able to handle everything. We're truly cool."

The fact he may be out there buttering Flacco's biscuit could be in play, but this does feel authentic.

"Wow. I'm really with Joe Flacco right now. We are on the same team! Everybody is cool in the room. Outside, everybody is trying to pit us against each other, but inside the room, we know we are one."

What I am gleaning from these two quotes is Sanders is more than just happy to be in Cleveland; he is ready to get to work. Positivity will go a long way in helping Cleveland get out of its perpetual quagmire once and for all. We know that Sanders can play from his time at Colorado. He has obvious NFL pedigree from his famous father. We just needed to see if he can be a leader of full-grown men.

Give it time, but I would not be the least bit surprised to see Sanders starting games for them in 2025.

Shedeur Sanders is giving off the vibes of a starting QB at the podium

How he looks in practice and in the preseason will determine if Sanders will get to make his first career NFL start this season. Obviously, all four men prominently featured in the Browns quarterback room want the same thing. They want the Browns to win, but they all want to start. Flacco may have won a Super Bowl before, he is in the twilight of his career. Pickett was already a draft bust...

It does not take time for the media to find ways to assassinate one's character. I remember a time where Flacco's work ethic was questioned. It was not that long ago that Pickett was painted as not being a leader of men in Pittsburgh. While Gabriel and Sanders are fresh in the league, it will not take long for people to find new and creative ways to criticize then because that is what they always do.

Ultimately, Sanders had the talent to be the second quarterback taken this spring, not just the second quarterback taken by the Browns. His NFL prototype is obvious of that of Geno Smith. The character assassination he underwent was appalling. I understand that The Sanderses are not for everyone, but Shedeur can play. Cleveland is finding that out now. The Browns are also finding out he is a real leader.

If Sanders can maintain this jovial attitude about everything Cleveland, he may be in line to start soon.