Browns fans ready to build the Shedeur Sanders statue during rookie minicamp

The Cleveland Browns turned countless heads in the NFL Draft, trading away Travis Hunter and then landing Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round — with the 144th overall pick. That was after springing on Dillon Gabriel in the third round, almost 50 picks earlier. Cleveland went all out on depth, especially at quarterback.

It was a bold strategy. Cleveland also added two running backs, so it's clear the front office plans to ramp up competition ahead of the 2025 campaign. That competition is already underway in rookie minicamp, with Gabriel and Sanders both getting their first crack at winning the QB1 job.

Shedeur Sanders with the DIME for a TD 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/y9VK7j7vq3 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 10, 2025

It sure seems like Sanders has made the stronger first impression, although that may be a byproduct on the ceaseless media apparatus around him. Folks are all especially interested in how Sanders performs after his strange, unprecedented fall on draft weekend. He is probably the most hyped and scrutinized fifth-round pick ever — and, by default, he's probably the fifth-string QB in Cleveland when the roster is at full strength. For now.

Browns fans are pretty much ready to crown him QB1, though.

Browns fans are over the moon about Shedeur Sanders after minicamp debut

The Dillon Gabriel hype has been... significantly muted, which feels notable. He has some good throws on tape already, but plays like this will stick out for skeptical Browns fans invested in Sanders' future.

As for Sanders? Yeah, the hype train is already off the rails. Gabriel notably got the first snaps of rookie minicamp, but it's Sanders generating all the positive buzz. He seems to have a strong rapport with offensive coordinator and QB coach Tommy Rees.

TRENDING: #Browns OC and QB Coach Tommy Rees was extremely impressed with Shedeur Sanders during the first day of minicamp — Rees spent a lot of time with Sanders throughout practice.



“Perfect —good rhythm baby!”



👀👀👀

pic.twitter.com/wulGkaeJqy — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 11, 2025

The deck is stacked against Gabriel here. It just is. Sanders was the better prospect — the better player, to be frank. Gabriel finished third in Heisman voting after a remarkable senior season at Oregon, but the Ducks offense can be misleading. It's geared toward short, efficient throws and it operates with a rhythm we simply don't see in the NFL.

This is not to say Gabriel will lose his job to Sanders, but the Colorado product absolutely put more "NFL throws" on tape in college. Now he arrives in Cleveland to significant media fanfare and with an outsized chip on his shoulder — one created by factors completely beyond his control.

Even from afar, the early tape in camp looks great. Sanders is slinging darts and stretching the field.

Shedeur launched a BOMB ☄️ pic.twitter.com/grlJcMGu8u — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 11, 2025

Brad Stainbrook of ESPN Cleveland confirmed the popular narrative being spun out of rookie minicamp — that Sanders looks sharper and more dynamic than Gabriel out of the gate. It's safe to say Browns fans are buying in.

Yes, it’s just the first day of rookie minicamp — but Shedeur Sanders looked sharper than Dillon Gabriel. This is only the beginning. The competition is real, and it’s going to be one of the stories of the season. #Browns — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 9, 2025

There is a long preseason ahead for Sanders, and the early reports from a couple days of rookie minicamp seldom hold weight in the grand scheme of things. In addition to overcoming Gabriel, Sanders will need to surpass veterans Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Deshaun Watson before he's getting snaps in a real NFL game. Cleveland was low enough on Sanders as a prospect to wait until the fifth round to pounce, so the 23-year-old faces an uphill battle.

As things stand, however, it's Sanders collecting all the positive praise in Cleveland. Whether this translates to a higher spot in the QB pecking order remains to be seen.