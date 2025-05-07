Browns get the last laugh as George Pickens drama gets the best of him

The Cleveland Browns got the last laugh on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens Wednesday morning. Pickens was dealt out of the division to the Dallas Cowboys, in part thanks to the drama he has long caused in the Steelers locker room. Pittsburgh acquired DK Metcalf this offseason, freeing up the possibility to trade Pickens, who has been a talented headache during his time with the Steelers.

One game in particular showcased what Pickens is capable of. In a late-November loss to the Browns in snowy Cleveland, Pickens struggled to get going while being blanketed by snow and Greg Newsome. The Steelers would go on to lose, 24-19, snapping their five-game winning streak at the time. Postgame, Pickens blamed everything but himself for the defeat. It wasn't a great look.

"Conditions played a huge, huge part in today's game," Pickens said. "I don't really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions kind of saved them today."

Browns can only laugh as Steelers trade George Pickens to the Cowboys

Pickens also got in a full-fledged fight with Newsome following the Steelers final play of the game – a Hail Mary attempt by quarterback Russell Wilson. Newsome called Pickens a "fake tough guy" after the game.

"The snow, the conditions were so bad," Pickens said. "I don't even think the QB could see sometimes. And when you got conditions like that, at the opponents' home field, it kind of plays in their favor."

Pickens then went on to blame the officials. That, to some extend, is the shame in a player like Pickens. He's incredibly talented, and if the Cowboys can unlock him, the Steelers will wonder 'what if'. However, the odds he explodes at any given moment are high. Mike Tomlin prefers players he can trust over those he has to babysit, and as great as Pickens is at his best, his worst is not worth the trouble.

Last November's loss to the Browns was far from the final straw for Pickens, who remained a key cog in the Pittsburgh offensive attack until their postseason defeat in Baltimore. However, it did serve as a microcosm of everything that can go wrong for the Georgia product. Pickens is a huge talent, but also a giant distraction. He is an enigma who can take over the locker room at any moment, and not for a good reason.