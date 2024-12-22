Browns have the Steelers to thank for their ideal Deshaun Watson replacement
By Mark Powell
The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback, that much is clear. Deshaun Watson flamed out in the worst and best way possible – no quarterback deserved a starting job less. Watson hasn't proven capable in the better part of three years, and that's being generous.
Watson injured his knee and is out for the season. As a result, Jameis Winston took over. Yet, despite a couple capable weeks, even he has been benched for Dorian Thompson-Robinson. DTR is not the Browns franchise quarterback, either, because no one is. Cleveland is destined for an eternity without a capable passer. If they had one, they'd surely make a run to the Super Bowl – well, probably.
However, there is one quarterback who could replace Watson next season with some semblance of a background. He'd be qualified, I promise! This is not Winston 2.0.
Kirk Cousins is likely to receive his guaranteed money from the Falcons next season. But, assuming he is released prior to March, Atlanta can avoid a $10 million bonus on top of all the guarantees they provided Cousins at signing.
Kirk Cousins should start for the Cleveland Browns next season
So, Cousins will lose $10 million, but he will also gain over $30 million thanks to the guarantees in his contract. The Browns will let him go, but still send him a bi-weekly check. That means Cousins can sign with any team he wants on the minimum,
Russell Wilson made the same maneuaver this past offseason. Wilson signed with the Steelers for just over $1 million, which was taken out of his Broncos contract. However, he was able to play for a far better team in the Steelers. Denver wanted Wilson gone, and selected a quarterback in the first round as a result in Bo Nix.
That move worked out for everyone. And one can only hope that continues, as Cousins deserves a chance to start...somewhere, even if his current deal with the Falcons looks like an albatross. I can speak for several NFL teams, and he is productive enough to start at least half the season in a bad organization. And who knows? If he embraces the role of a team leader, hopefully he'll be remembered well after all instead of an NFL free agency All-Star.