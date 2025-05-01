Browns have a terrible way of showing Nick Chubb they want him back

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been the heart and soul of the team's offense ever since he was selected with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Chubb amassed 7,885 scrimmage yards and 56 touchdowns in 85 career games as the key cog in Cleveland’s ground-and-pound offense.

Often the lone bright spot on a stagnant and unproductive woeful offense, Chubb quickly became beloved by the team’s fans. Unfortunately, Chubb’s contract expired this offseason and he has yet to receive a deal. With rumors circulating that the 29-year-old running back may be heading to the Chicago Bears, the Browns may be running out of time to keep the fan-favorite star in Cleveland.

While Cleveland’s fans have been loyal to the team even during difficult times, the Browns may not show that same level of commitment to their star offensive player after his devastating knee injury.

Browns seem to have lost faith in Nick Chubb after injuries

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has remained noncommittal on whether the team would like to re-sign Chubb, but that question may already have been answered when Cleveland drafted two running backs with two high-values picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns selected Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, then circled back to pick up Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson with the No. 126 pick in the fourth round. Just to pour salt in the wound, Cleveland also signed Appalachian State’s Ahmani Marshall as an undrafted rookie. Those three running backs will join a crowded running back room that also features Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong, which likely won’t leave much room for Chubb.

The four-time Pro Bowl running back spent most of the 2023 season on the sidelines after suffering a gruesome injury during a divisional matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was later revealed that Chubb would require two separate surgeries to repair his ACL, MCL and meniscus.

Chubb returned from the injury in Week 7 of the 2024 season, but he was relatively unproductive during his limited action. He played in eight games and finished with 332 rushing yards with three touchdowns on 102 carries. He also caught five passes for 31 yards and a score. That resulted in a career-low 3.3 yards per carry — a drastic decline from his 5.2 yards per carry he averaged during his career prior to the injury.

Chubb never accumulated more than 59 yards in a single game last season. A part of that may have been rust or age, but some of his struggles could definitely be attributed to Cleveland’s struggling offensive line. Either way, his season came to another early end when he suffered a broken foot in Week 15.

After plenty of Hall of Fame players, including Joe Thomas and Myles Garrett, have stuck by Cleveland’s side through years of dysfunction, it doesn’t look great when the Browns don’t return the favor. Then again, that should come as no surprise in the NFL.