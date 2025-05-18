Browns insider just sent a message Deshaun Watson won’t like

When the Cleveland Browns traded a haul and committed a ton of money to Deshaun Watson, they thought they had their long-term quarterback of the future. As it turns out, they couldn't be more wrong. Based on how things unfolded in the NFL Draft, though, the Browns have all but given up on Watson as their franchise guy. Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com ($) confirmed that fact in his latest piece.

"The Browns asked themselves, “Since we know QB is the most important position and we have a chance to make a value pick … why not do it?” They traded up into the fifth round to take Sanders, a round lower than they had him evaluated. Without a long-term QB answer on the roster, it was “logical” for them to take two rookies. That’s how it was explained to me," Pluto wrote.

Pluto says outright that he was told that the Browns do not have a long-term answer on their roster at the quarterback position, and that's why they selected both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the third and fifth rounds, respectively. It's safe to say Watson won't be thrilled with that.

Browns have moved on from Deshaun Watson whether he likes it or not

Watson is set to miss some, if not the entire 2025 campaign, after re-rupturing his Achilles, but he's under contract through the 2026 season, and the Browns are paying him through 2029. He almost certainly expected to be handed the starting role back once he recovers from his Achilles injury given his contract, but the Browns taking the strategy that they did suggests anything but that.

If the Browns were sold on Watson being their guy after 2025, they probably wouldn't have wasted one of their picks and definitely wouldn't have wasted two selections on quarterbacks, especially with Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco under contract already. The fact that they selected Gabriel and Sanders suggests they want to try pretty much anyone other than Watson.

Browns current depth chart doesn't inspire confidence

Flacco and Pickett figure to get most of the reps early in the 2025 campaign, but it wouldn't be shocking to see the two rookies get some playing time as well. The Browns have nothing to lose at this point.

"I asked a source why the Browns drafted two QBs: Dillon Gabriel (third round) and Shedeur Sanders (fifth round). He started with this, “Basically they have no QB. Secondly, like every team that needs a QB … finding a QB is the main job when you’re in player acquisition.”

This is undoubtedly the right approach for the Browns to take. Watson was once a budding superstar, but he has not looked good at all in a Browns uniform and is nothing but a distraction off the field. It's not fun paying a substantial amount of money to a player who won't be on the field, but it's better to give others, like Gabriel and Sanders, a chance to take the reins and run with them rather than roll with a quarterback who the Browns know isn't the solution even if he's being paid as if he is.

Gabriel and Sanders might not be the answers either, and if they aren't, the Browns can use one of the two first-round picks they have to select a quarterback in what should be a better draft at that position. Moving on from Watson, even without a clear succession plan in place right now, is a win.