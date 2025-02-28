Browns could kill two birds with one stone with one risky QB option

The Cleveland Browns are on the hunt for a new quarterback after a disastrous three-win season. Deshaun Watson remains under contract, but he's probably the worst quarterback in the NFL relative to his salary. Now coming off a torn and re-torn Achilles, with a lengthy recovery path still ahead of him, Watson should not factor strongly into Cleveland's plans, now or down the road. He is a really expensive afterthought.

Cleveland could target a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, but it's clear there is limited faith in this year's QB class. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are both first-round talents, but neither is a lock for the Browns at No. 2. Even if Cleveland does ultimately opt to draft a QB, there's a strong case for signing a veteran and bringing the rookie along slowly.

We live in an age of instant gratification, but there is a time-proven track record of quarterbacks performing better after a year or two as an understudy at the beginning of their careers. Tom Brady can attest to it. Patrick Mahomes. Jordan Love. You don't need your rookie to hit the field in Week 1.

That said, Cleveland will presumably be in the market for an affordable veteran quarterback, even if Ward or Sanders end up in the building. Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers. There are plenty of well-traveled vets who'd make some sense. The best option, however, might be more of an upside swing.

Browns should consider signing Justin Fields away from the Steelers

ESPN's Aaron Schatz ($) took the liberty of hand-picking one free agent for each team. He pegs Justin Fields as a logical target for the Browns, citing his youth and upside, even if he ends up in a backup role.

"Fields had 50.8 QBR this past season to Pittsburgh teammate Russell Wilson's 51.3, but the Browns' need the upside of the soon-to-be 26-year-old Fields more than the floor of the 36-year-old Wilson," Schatz writes. "If Fields has to start over a rookie, his mobility would open up lanes for the running backs. The Browns could also build up other positions through the draft, giving Fields a season to show he can build on his 2024 improvement after his first three seasons in Chicago went poorly."

Fields went 4-2 in six starts with the Pittsburgh Steelers before Russ took over. After a bumpy start to his career in Chicago, Fields looked the part of an NFL starter — even if the scope of his production remains somewhat limited. The former Ohio State standout does not possess elite arm talent or a particularly aggressive mentality, but he can extend plays with his legs and create passing angles from scratch. He was highly efficient in the Steelers' plodding, balanced offense. Perhaps Kevin Stefanski can open up the playbook a bit more and let Fields test the boundaries of his skill set.

The benefits here are twofold for Cleveland. It gets an affordable quarterback with plenty of long-term upside, plus it has a chance to undermine a division rival. The Steelers are plainly considering a reunion with Fields. If he bolts for Cleveland and thrives in a new uniform, it would sting for Steelers fans and be doubly sweet for Browns fans. Any chance to one-up Pittsburgh should be taken advantage of in Cleveland.

Fields might not be the "best" quarterback available this summer, but he's one of the youngest free agent options with a realistic path to QB1 output. He's a unique athlete with genuine long-term potential, which should appeal to a Cleveland team in need of a sustainable Deshaun Watson replacement plan.