Browns' last ditch effort to keep Myles Garrett is emphatically shut down by star

A divorce is imminent in Northeast Ohio. With the new league year set to commence here shortly, do not expect Myles Garrett to play another down for the Cleveland Browns. The former No. 1 overall pick out of Texas A&M has spent his entire NFL career with this dysfunctional franchise, dating back to 2017. And while he's gotten to the playoffs a couple of times, there's been nothing close to a real Super Bowl contender.

Apparently, Garrett has decided that eight years is long enough to wait. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Garrett's representation has "slammed the door shut" on any potential negotiations with the Browns organization. While GM Andrew Berry continues to insist the team has no interest in moving on from its best player, Garrett couldn't be clearer: There will be no contract extension on the horizon, and he wants out of town ASAP.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett is unwilling to negotiate a contract extension with the organization, as his agents have apparently “slammed the door shut” on any discussions, per @MaryKayCabot. Garrett remains firm—he no longer wants to be in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/Ij3GdMUJuh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 27, 2025

Not to say this is a bad look for Berry, but he and the front office need to get out ahead of this. The Browns could recoup a mid-to-late first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in exchange for a player like Garrett. I would not trade him to an AFC franchise under any circumstance, but may the bidding war between rival teams like the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers commence!

Myles Garrett rejects Cleveland Browns' wishes to negotiate a new deal

This is yet another brutal blow for the Browns. They ran Baker Mayfield out of town, only for him to eventually become the franchise quarterback the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed in the post-Tom Brady era. Nick Chubb is likely heading out of town in free agency this offseason. Plenty of talent has come through Cleveland in recent years, but one way or another, the ending is always the same.

Where I think this gets complicated for Garrett is that his market may not be as robust as he thinks he is. Cleveland is going to need a franchise-altering offer to ship him off to an AFC team willingly. Look at how much better off the Houston Texans are in the aftermath of the Deshaun Watson trade fiasco. As for the NFC: Outside of Green Bay, Detroit and maybe the Washington Commanders, who else?

The other big thing here is what happens if Garrett cannot fetch the Browns a first-round pick? NFL teams value draft capital far more than players because they get to choose players with draft picks, and not the other way around. It was not that long ago we thought decent young quarterbacks like Justin Fields could net a team like the Chicago Bears a first-round pick. Pittsburgh never came close.

Garrett wanting out necessitates a trade, but I honestly question the size of his emerging market.