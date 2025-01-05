Browns mock draft: 5 players to target with top-three pick secured
By Scott Rogust
The Cleveland Browns' season is over following their 35-10 loss to the rival Baltimore Ravens. With that, they are 3-14 on the season, one year removed from when they made a run to the playoffs as a Wild Card team.
There is some good news for the Browns fanbase. With their loss to the Ravens, the Browns officially clinched a Top 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That allows the Browns to bring in a top prospect out of college to either build around, or to have them make immediate impacts to their roster.
For Browns general manager Andrew Berry, here are some prospects he needs to target with their top three pick.
5. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Let's begin with the quarterbacks. One of the main reasons why the Browns were unable to succeed this season was due to the play of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Once he suffered a torn Achilles, the Browns really didn't have an adequate backup to right the ship.
Now, the Browns are preparing to bring in some competition for Watson, and it could include a proven veteran in free agency or in the draft. When it comes to the latter, Shedeur Sanders might be the best at the position.
Sanders knows how to handle defensive pressure, can make some big-time throws in clutch moments, and has incredible accuracy. This past season at Colorado, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 74.0 percent of his passes.
Even though there are reports about some scouts not having Sanders as a first-round pick, all it takes is for one team to like Sanders enough to draft him as early as possible. Will the Browns be tempted to take a quaarterback.
4. Cam Ward, QB, Miami
It really is a two-quarterback competition in the first round with Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. While Sanders has the accuracy, Ward showcased serious playmaking abilities in his lone season with the Hurricanes. He put the tam on his back in numerous games, making up for the play of the defense.
While there are fans that may be apprehensive about Ward's rise into a first-rounder this year, when he was originally projected as a Day 2 or 3 pick, look no further than Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels, who had one incredible season each that propelled them into Top Two picks. Ward could very well be the next to do so.
Ward threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 67.2 percent of his passes.
Ward may need a bit of development before stepping onto the gridiron as an NFL starter, but the upside is there. Cleveland would be a solid landing spot for Ward, especially to work alongside head coach Kevin Stefanski. But, it's up to the Browns and what they do at quarterback in free agency.
3. Will Campbell, OT, LSU
If the Browns are satisfied with their quarterback room in free agency, it wouldn't hurt to provide some protection at the line of scrimmage. The offensive tackle position leaves a lot to be desired currently, especially with 2020 first-round pick Jedrick Wills not panning out like fellow classmates Tristan Wirfs and Andrew Thomas.
While none of the offensive tackles in this class are viewed as "certified Top Five selections," it doesn't mean they aren't good. Rather, they are more likely Top 10 picks. If the Browns wanted to address the need for offensive tackle, LSU's Will Campbell is at the top of the list.
Campbell is 6-foot-6 and weighs 323 pounds, and is a prolific tackle at the collegiate level. The past two seasons, Campbell is a First-team All-SEC member, and this past season, was named a Consensus All-American and the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in the SEC.
Campbell may be the most surefire pick for an offensive tackle, alongside Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr.
2. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
Given how stacked the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens' defensive lines are, it would be wise for Cleveland to improve their line. They have Myles Garrett, who is one of the top defensive linemen in the entire NFL. Why not add the best defensive end in college in Penn State's Abdul Carter.
Carter really stepped up his play this season with the Nittany Lions, who are two wins away from becoming CFP National champions. In 15 games this season, Carter recorded 37 quarterback hurries, 12 sacks, and nine quarterback hits in 322 pass rush snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
Having Carter on the opposite end of the line of scrimmage from Garrett could make for one of the most dangerous pass-rushing duos in the NFL. Andrew Berry should at least consider this.
1. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
How about getting a stud defensive tackle to line up next to Myles Garrett?
Mason Graham of Michigan is without a doubt one of the top overall defensive linemen in this draft class. At 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, Graham has insane speed that can give interior offensive linemen fits. Most importantly, they can get to the quarterback. One of the many pro comparisons to Graham is Christian Wilkins of the Las Vegas Raiders, who recently cashed in on a huge contract due in part to his play.
As an interior defensive lineman, Graham recorded 30 stops, 20 quarterback hurries, eight quarterback hits, and five sacks in 548 defensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
By the time the Browns are on the clock, Graham may very well be the best player available. Would you really fault them if they picked Graham to select a game-wrecker to line up inside their defensive line? We wouldn't.