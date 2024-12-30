Browns need to get Myles Garrett a QB before it's too late
By Lior Lampert
Amid speculation regarding his future with the Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett continues cementing himself as one of the most dominant and physically imposing athletes ever.
After racking up two more sacks in Week 17 (on his 29th birthday), the reigning Defensive Player of the Year achieved another incredible milestone.
Garrett officially stands alone in NFL history as the only player to record at least 14 sacks in four consecutive seasons (h/t AtoZSports' Brandon Little). This accomplishment is a testament to his skill and impact. Moreover, it highlights the standout defender's durability, consistency and dependability.
The Browns may not understand what they have in Garrett until he's ultimately gone. And if the front office doesn't play their cards right this offseason, that might become a reality Cleveland faces sooner rather than later.
Admitting he's "not trying to [be part of a] rebuild," Garrett effectively gave the Browns an ultimatum. During a recent press conference, the 2017 No. 1 overall pick said his goal is to "win right now," laying all his cards on the table.
"I want [the Browns] to be able to illuminate ... illustrate that for me so that can be something I can see in the near future."
Whether the perenially dysfunctional Browns can satisfy Garrett's interests remains to be seen. But based on their track record, it's only a matter of time before the organizational ineptitude drives him out of Cleveland.
While Garrett voiced his desire to "stay loyal to a team that shows loyalty to [him]," he has aspirations of competing for a Super Bowl. The five-time Pro Bowler has attained virtually every individual accolade possible. With that in mind, there's only one last thing to do: Win a ring.
Cleveland must figure out their long-term answer at the quarterback position to "keep [Garrett's] mind at rest" and legitimately contend.
"Whether [Dorian Thompson-Robinson] is the solution or someone else is, it's got to be drawn out," Garrett stated. "There's got to be a plan of action."
Deshaun Watson will return under center in 2025 due to his albatross contract. But he and the Browns agreed to terms on a restructured deal, opening the door for them to add a successive signal-caller. For Cleveland's sake, they need to make an impactful move or risk upsetting Garrett.