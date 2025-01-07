Browns next QB fits Kevin Stefanski's system better than Deshaun Watson ever could
By Scott Rogust
The Cleveland Browns were unable to build off of last season, which saw them make the playoffs as a Wild Card team. The team wen 3-14 on the year, mostly in part to the quarterback play, starting with Deshaun Watson. While there is no feasible way out of the contract, the Browns restructured the deal to allow there to be quarterback competition, whether that's through free agency or the NFL Draft.
But on Monday, general manager Andrew Berry revealed that Watson is dealing with a setback in his recovery from a torn Achilles, leaving his timetable for a return uncertain for the 2025 season. With the Browns earning the No. 2 pick in the draft, the chances of taking a quarterback became more likely.
ESPN NFL Draft expert Jordan Reid unveiled his post-regular season mock draft (subscription required), and had the Browns selecting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the second-overall pick.
"Sanders is an ideal fit in Kevin Stefanski's offense, as his game centers around his polish as a pocket passer," writes Reid. "With excellent ball placement, Sanders' 6.5% off-target percentage was the third-lowest mark in the FBS. Sanders completed 74% of his passes this season for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns to 10 interceptions."
Shedeur Sanders linked to Browns in latest ESPN mock draft
With Watson's status uncertain for next season, the need for bringing in as much quarterback help as possible becomes a priority. Given that this is a two-quarterback draft, with Miami's Cam Ward viewed as a sure-fire first-round pick, it's entirely possible that Sanders will come off the board within the first two selections. This isn't the type of class as 2024, but Sanders is easily one of the best to come out of college this year.
While Ward does have a bit more upside due to his ability to make some incredible plays when under pressure, Sanders has incredible arm accuracy and can make some clutch throws (i.e. the game-tying, Hail Mary touchdown against Baylor this season). Not to mention, he knows how to navigate the pocket even if his offensive line fails to hold up, which could work in his favor aginst NFL defenses.
The thing with the Browns is they will need to improve their offensive line. Jedrick Wills never panned out as a starter, and the team fired offensive line coach Andy Dickerson. So, the need to improve the offensive line should be an offseason priority. They could, hypothetically, use their first-round pick on Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. or LSU's Will Campbell.
But with the need for a quarterback, and being in position to get one of the top two available, selecting Sanders makes sense. He has the chance to be the quarterback of the future on a team with a ton of pieces across the roster that could compete for the playoffs. Plus, Sanders could pave the way for the eventual exit of Watson once the dead money charge drops significantly.