Browns owner Jimmy Haslam refuses to blame himself or Deshaun Watson for 2024 struggles
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam refuses to take any accountability for why things have gone awry on Lake Erie. Because that would require him to admit it was a mistake to sign Deshaun Watson and to give him the lucrative contract he did.
Haslam refuses to take responsibility for why Cleveland is so bad this season. He claims it’s “perplexing” that the Browns went from 11-6 and a playoff appearance to 3-10 and a top 5 draft pick in a matter of months.
Yet, he’s the only one that seems to have no idea what went wrong. Browns fans saw this trainwreck coming from the moment the Haslams gave a shot-in-the-dark offer to lure Watson to Cleveland.
Let’s see, the Browns have looked better in six games with Jameis Winston than the 19 games Watson has played in since signing his contract. Joe Flacco looked better when he started the end of last season than Watson ever has in Cleveland, even in Watson’s best games.
Combined the two aging quarterbacks have ignited an offense in ways Watson never could. Haslam seems to be the only person that refuses to accept why that is. The Browns have a quarterback problem and until the people that matter truly accept that, mediocrity will continue to be the ceiling of this team.
Jimmy Haslam refuses to accept his mistakes with the Browns, including Deshaun Watson
This season has made it abundantly clear that the Haslams really don’t care about Browns fans. This team means everything to Cleveland and the Haslams are doing everything they can to put out a mediocre product.
They signed an embattled quarterback to a ridiculous contract none of the fans wanted, despite the heinous allegations against him. They started him despite his terrible play that wouldn’t even earn him a practice squad spot if he were dropped tomorrow.
To make matters worse, they want to build a domed stadium 30 minutes outside of the city (with taxpayer money of course). For what? The Haslams are tone deaf to what the fanbase is asking for.
Cleveland has struggled for decades. They have had moments of success, but Huntington Bank Field is called the Factory of Sadness for a reason. This franchise is synonymous with frustration.
The moment the team finally looked to have turned a corner, its owners decided to create friction within the fan base.
Since replacing Watson, Winston has two 400-plus yard passing games. Watson often struggled to break 200. Andrew Berry and even Kevin Stefanski continuing to defend Watson.
The fact that the one person who can institute real change in this organization can’t admit to his own faults is extraordinary. The players deserve better. The fans deserve better. And until the right people start saying the quiet part out loud, nothing will change.