Browns should pass on this year’s QBs and wait for these 3 in the 2026 NFL Draft

It has been a painfully long time since Bernie Kosar starred for the Cleveland Browns. Although there have been moments where other quarterbacks have emerged with some varying levels of promise, whether that be Vinny Testaverde, Derek Anderson, Brian Hoyer or Baker Mayfield, it has been a lot of Tim Couch disasters and Johnny Manziel nonsense along the way. Deshaun Watson is a nightmare!

So while the Browns have the No. 2 overall pick in Thursday night's NFL Draft, it may be in their best interest to take the best player available, as opposed to reaching on Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders or grossly reaching on Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart. Taking either Jalen Milroe out of Alabama or Quinn Ewers out of Texas in day two may not actually help the Browns get it right.

What I would suggest is drafting the best defensive player available. I think that player is Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Abdul Carter, but I have accepted the fact it will probably be Sanders' Colorado teammate in Heisman Trophy-winning two-way player Travis Hunter. I can also get my head around Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham, who might be the next Warren Sapp.

After that, I would be taking a good, hard look at drafting one of these quarterbacks high in 2026.

3. South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers

I do not know if he is ready to turn pro just yet, but it may be inevitable after this season. If there is stock to be had in South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers, I am buying it in bulk. He has been favorably compared to Cam Newton coming out of Auburn. His NFL prototype is that of Newton, Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger. I love that!

Admittedly, this is all contingent on Sellers having a stellar redshirt sophomore season for South Carolina. He might be more of a runner than a thrower at this point in time, but he is not the Anthony Richardson you have at home. He is the Anthony Richardson you save up all of your money for to go out to your family's reach restaurant once in a blue moon. Sellers is my early pick to win the Heisman.

The upward trajectory of Sellers is incredibly promising, but he may stay in school for one more year.

2. Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar

I hate to say it, but hometown hero Drew Allar is every bit the boom-or-bust player potentially coming out of Penn State. I liken the Nittany Lions star quarterback to a better version of what J.J. McCarthy was coming out of Michigan. McCarthy is closer to Zach Wilson than he is to Brock Purdy. Regardless, Allar growing up in Medina and playing for perennial Big Ten powerhouse Penn State has my intrigue.

Allar is the type of player who would thrive in Kevin Stefanski's system. We are looking at a guy who can tap into the same sort of traits that have made Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield stars in this league for so long. Being from the Cleveland metropolitan area may have its downside, but being from Ohio is part of what made Kosar so special for the Browns in the 1980s. I would roll the dice on Allar.

While I am unable to get my head around him going No. 1 overall, he would be a solid second option.

1. LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier

Although I may not be as high on him as everyone else, LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is my way-too-early pick to go No. 1 overall next season. Admittedly, I do not think the Browns will end up with the No. 1 overall pick, mostly because you can win games with Joe Flacco. That being said, I need to see Nussmeier prove to me he is deserving of this top spot. I hold him to a higher standard.

He replaced the last quarterback I could not take my eyes off in the draft process in 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels out of LSU. I may have a picture of him getting carried like a baby by former Georgia star Jalen Carter in the 2022 SEC Championship game on my wall, but he is special. Given his NFL pedigree, I think Nussmeier is a Heisman finalist this season and will go No. 1 overall.

The other big team to watch try to move up and get him would be his hometown New Orleans Saints.